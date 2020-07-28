Report: Astros purchase Fernando Rodney from Sugar Land Skeeters

Adam Spolane of Houston’s Sports Radio 610 reports that the Astros are expected to purchase the contract of reliever Fernando Rodney from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League. MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart has confirmed Spolane’s report. Rodney joined the Skeeters 10 days ago and pitched a scoreless inning for them on Sunday.
Astros relievers Ryan Pressly and Chris Devenski are both currently dealing with elbow issues and are considered day-to-day. Joe Smith elected not to play the 2020 season. Adding the veteran Rodney, 43, gives the Astros some much-needed experience and bullpen depth.
Rodney, a three-time All-Star, won his first World Series with the Nationals last season after beginning the season with the Athletics. Between both clubs, Rodney posted a 5.66 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 28 walks over 47 2/3 innings.
If Rodney gets to throw a pitch before this season is inevitably halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he will have pitched in his 18th season dating back to 2002. The Astros will be the 12th team he has suited up with in the big leagues. Edwin Jackson holds the record for most franchises played for at 14. Octavio Dotel is second at 13.
Update (5:51 PM EDT): Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mikolas will undergo season-ending surgery on his flexor tendon. Daniel Ponce de Leon will take his rotation spot.
*
The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that starter Miles Mikolas has been placed on the injured list due to a strained right forearm. The club activated pitcher Giovanny Gallegos from the injured list and recalled pitcher Jake Woodford from the alternate training site.
Mikolas, 31, was slated to make his 2020 season debut against the Twins on Wednesday. He dealt with a sore flexor tendon towards the end of the 2019 season and the injury was exacerbated in spring training earlier this year. He would have missed the first month or so of the regular season had the sport not shut down in mid-March.
Mikolas was an All-Star and finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting in 2018, making his return to the majors after spending three seasons in Japan. His follow-up in 2019 was not as strong, as he led the NL with 14 losses while posting a 4.16 ERA, 144 strikeouts, and 32 walks over 184 innings.
The Cardinals inked Mikolas to a four-year, $68 million contract extension in February last year. This is obviously not the way either of them were hoping year one of the deal would go. With Mikolas out, Austin Gomber or Daniel Ponce de Leon could move from the bullpen to the rotation. Woodford could also start.