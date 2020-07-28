Miles Mikolas to undergo season-ending flexor tendon surgery

Update (5:51 PM EDT): Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mikolas will undergo season-ending surgery on his flexor tendon. Daniel Ponce de Leon will take his rotation spot.

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that starter Miles Mikolas has been placed on the injured list due to a strained right forearm. The club activated pitcher Giovanny Gallegos from the injured list and recalled pitcher Jake Woodford from the alternate training site.

Mikolas, 31, was slated to make his 2020 season debut against the Twins on Wednesday. He dealt with a sore flexor tendon towards the end of the 2019 season and the injury was exacerbated in spring training earlier this year. He would have missed the first month or so of the regular season had the sport not shut down in mid-March.

Mikolas was an All-Star and finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting in 2018, making his return to the majors after spending three seasons in Japan. His follow-up in 2019 was not as strong, as he led the NL with 14 losses while posting a 4.16 ERA, 144 strikeouts, and 32 walks over 184 innings.

The Cardinals inked Mikolas to a four-year, $68 million contract extension in February last year. This is obviously not the way either of them were hoping year one of the deal would go. With Mikolas out, Austin Gomber or Daniel Ponce de Leon could move from the bullpen to the rotation. Woodford could also start.

