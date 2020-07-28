Getty Images

Miguel Rojas tests positive for COVID-19

By Craig CalcaterraJul 28, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rojas, you’ll recall, was the one credited/blamed — depending on your point of view — for making the call, as the team’s defacto leader, for the Marlins to play on Sunday despite the team suffering multiple COVID-19 infections. Which was, actually, a pretty lousy position for Rojas to even be in if we’re being honest. If Major League Baseball was leading on all of this instead of merely reacting and improvising, the individual players would never be in the position to be making such decisions. In light of that, the fact that Rojas, and to a lesser extent manager Don Mattingly, have been scapegoated for Sunday’s game being played is unfair to them.

Whatever the case, losing Rojas would normally hurt the Marlins given that (a) he is, in fact, the team’s leader; and (b) he has started the season 7-for-10 with a homer and five driven in in only three games. The Marlins, however, may not be playing games for some time, however, and it’s quite possible that he’ll go through multiple rounds of COVID testing and come out clean on the other side before his club even takes the field.

Report: Astros purchase Fernando Rodney from Sugar Land Skeeters

Astros purchase Fernando Rodney
By Bill BaerJul 28, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT
Adam Spolane of Houston’s Sports Radio 610 reports that the Astros are expected to purchase the contract of reliever Fernando Rodney from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League. MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart has confirmed Spolane’s report. Rodney joined the Skeeters 10 days ago and pitched a scoreless inning for them on Sunday.

Astros relievers Ryan Pressly and Chris Devenski are both currently dealing with elbow issues and are considered day-to-day. Joe Smith elected not to play the 2020 season. Adding the veteran Rodney, 43, gives the Astros some much-needed experience and bullpen depth.

Rodney, a three-time All-Star, won his first World Series with the Nationals last season after beginning the season with the Athletics. Between both clubs, Rodney posted a 5.66 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 28 walks over 47 2/3 innings.

If Rodney gets to throw a pitch before this season is inevitably halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he will have pitched in his 18th season dating back to 2002. The Astros will be the 12th team he has suited up with in the big leagues. Edwin Jackson holds the record for most franchises played for at 14. Octavio Dotel is second at 13.