Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell

Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the New York Mets have reached a minor league deal with catcher Bruce Maxwell. The deal is pending a physical.
Maxwell’s name has been in the news a lot lately by virtue of his having been the first major leaguer to kneel during the national anthem back in 2017. At the time he was on his own — and anonymous executives in the game cited his protest as a reason why he would be unable to find future employment in baseball. In recent days, of course, several ballplayers have taken a knee following a significant shift in attitudes about such protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
In the event, the 29-year-old catcher hasn’t had played since the 2018 season when he was let go by the Athletics following his having pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct in connection with an incident in which he was accused of pointing a gun at a delivery person’s head.
Maxwell, a career .240/.314/.347 hitter in 412 plate appearances, will not be joining the Mats regular roster. Rather, he will work out at the Mets’ alternate training site.
Adam Spolane of Houston’s Sports Radio 610 reports that the Astros are expected to purchase the contract of reliever Fernando Rodney from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League. MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart has confirmed Spolane’s report. Rodney joined the Skeeters 10 days ago and pitched a scoreless inning for them on Sunday.
Astros relievers Ryan Pressly and Chris Devenski are both currently dealing with elbow issues and are considered day-to-day. Joe Smith elected not to play the 2020 season. Adding the veteran Rodney, 43, gives the Astros some much-needed experience and bullpen depth.
Rodney, a three-time All-Star, won his first World Series with the Nationals last season after beginning the season with the Athletics. Between both clubs, Rodney posted a 5.66 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 28 walks over 47 2/3 innings.
If Rodney gets to throw a pitch before this season is inevitably halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he will have pitched in his 18th season dating back to 2002. The Astros will be the 12th team he has suited up with in the big leagues. Edwin Jackson holds the record for most franchises played for at 14. Octavio Dotel is second at 13.