Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell

Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the New York Mets have reached a minor league deal with catcher Bruce Maxwell. The deal is pending a physical.

Maxwell’s name has been in the news a lot lately by virtue of his having been the first major leaguer to kneel during the national anthem back in 2017. At the time he was on his own — and anonymous executives in the game cited his protest as a reason why he would be unable to find future employment in baseball. In recent days, of course, several ballplayers have taken a knee following a significant shift in attitudes about such protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

In the event, the 29-year-old catcher hasn’t had played since the 2018 season when he was let go by the Athletics following his having pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct in connection with an incident in which he was accused of pointing a gun at a delivery person’s head.

Maxwell, a career .240/.314/.347 hitter in 412 plate appearances, will not be joining the Mats regular roster. Rather, he will work out at the Mets’ alternate training site.

