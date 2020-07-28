Marlins schedule suspended
Marlins schedule suspended until at least Monday, Phillies until Friday

By Craig CalcaterraJul 28, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Major League Baseball has announced that the Miami Marlins schedule has been suspended. They will, tentatively, resume play on Monday. The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, will not play until Friday. Instead of the Phillies-Yankees games scheduled for Yankee Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday, the Baltimore Orioles — previously scheduled to play the Marlins in Baltimore later this week — will now play the Yankees in Baltimore.

All of this, of course, was caused by the COVID-19 outbreak on the Marlins and the potential risk to the Phillies, who played Miami this past weekend. In suspending the Marlins schedule, Major League Baseball likewise diffuses the potentially explosive situation presented by the Washington Nationals players voting not to make the trip to Miami this weekend.

The Marlins had four players test positive for Sunday’s game against the Phillies, but played anyway, had eight more players test positive yesterday and four more today. Their Monday and Tuesday games against the Orioles were postponed as were the Phillies games against the Yankees scheduled for Philadelphia.

Despite Major League Baseball’s announcement that the Marlins schedule is suspended until Monday, it’s possible that it may be suspended longer than that. That’s because because Miami’s mayor just released a statement saying that the team should be required to quarantine for 14 days given that they were knowingly exposed to COVID-19. Many baseball teams have already received special dispensation from local governments on such requirements. It’s unclear how Marlins situation will play out give than statement from the mayor and given that Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who has moved to aggressively curtail cities’ efforts at fighting the pandemic, could weigh in as well.

Here’s the official announcement from Major League Baseball:

 

Report: Astros purchase Fernando Rodney from Sugar Land Skeeters

Astros purchase Fernando Rodney
By Bill BaerJul 28, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT
Adam Spolane of Houston’s Sports Radio 610 reports that the Astros are expected to purchase the contract of reliever Fernando Rodney from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League. MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart has confirmed Spolane’s report. Rodney joined the Skeeters 10 days ago and pitched a scoreless inning for them on Sunday.

Astros relievers Ryan Pressly and Chris Devenski are both currently dealing with elbow issues and are considered day-to-day. Joe Smith elected not to play the 2020 season. Adding the veteran Rodney, 43, gives the Astros some much-needed experience and bullpen depth.

Rodney, a three-time All-Star, won his first World Series with the Nationals last season after beginning the season with the Athletics. Between both clubs, Rodney posted a 5.66 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 28 walks over 47 2/3 innings.

If Rodney gets to throw a pitch before this season is inevitably halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he will have pitched in his 18th season dating back to 2002. The Astros will be the 12th team he has suited up with in the big leagues. Edwin Jackson holds the record for most franchises played for at 14. Octavio Dotel is second at 13.