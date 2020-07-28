Getty Images

Kevin Kiermaier isn’t gonna let a pandemic stop him from celebrating

By Craig CalcaterraJul 28, 2020, 9:42 AM EDT
On Sunday the Tampa Bay Rays won in dramatic walkoff fashion thanks to Kevin Kiermaier who delivered the game-winning triple in the bottom of the tenth. It was a big moment and, likely because they were caught up in the heat of that moment, he and his teammates high-fived and hugged and all of that.

Which, on some level is totally understandable. So much of what we do is automatic. How often do you find yourself absently touching your face these days, even after months of being told not to? How many other times have you caught yourself doing things that are not exactly prudent in the age of COVID-19, only to remind yourself you weren’t supposed to do that. I think all of us have been there, and it has to be much, much harder if it’s something (a) fueled by adrenaline; and (b) is something you’ve done constantly since you were a little kid.

So, no, not gonna throw much shade at ballplayers for spontaneous violations of social distancing. All I’d ask, I guess, is that they be aware of what they should be doing and at least make an effort to try to break old, ingrained habits. To show that, no matter what the heart and spleen want, the brain is aware that they can’t do the same things they’ve always done.

Let’s check in with Kevin Kiermaier on that score. From the Tampa Bay Times, in which he talked about that celebration on Sunday:

“I don’t regret it one bit, I really don’t. I knew what I was doing . . . I’m one of those guys where I’m trying to do everything in my power to keep myself motivated and the others around me, and I want everyone to always remember how much fun winning is . . . You only have so long to play this game and I just choose not to let a pandemic or anything totally affect how I go about my business or my attitude or my demeanor. And I just hope it’s a contagious one where those fun times that we have, I hope that everyone is able to have as many of those as possible given the circumstances . . .

. . . But I love playing this game, I love having fun and I don’t plan on stopping. Maybe I should cut the hugs down from here on out, but walk-offs are fun and to have a huge bounce-back win like that (Sunday), it was hard to keep my emotions in and I know a lot of other guys thought the exact same thing.”

Extra points for the use of the word “contagious” there. Which, if offered by a guy better known for his wit and irony than Kiermaier is, would cause me to tip my cap. Alas.

Thankfully for the Rays, the article is full of team officials noting that, no, they cannot be violating the social distancing rules — which prohibit hugs and high fives and dog piles and all of that — even if the heat of the moment inspires them. They seem to realize as a team that they have to change habits and be better about this stuff. Especially given that they’re currently playing in a state that is the world’s number one hot spot for the pandemic.

Hopefully, someone can get through to Kiermaier on this point as well.

"Vast majority" of Nationals players vote against making road trip to Miami

Nationals players vote
By Craig CalcaterraJul 28, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Washington Nationals are scheduled to play a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami this weekend. The same Marlins who, as you know, are having a thing at the moment. The Nationals, however, don’t wanna go: Ken Rosenthal just reported that “In team vote, vast majority of Nationals players voted against going to Miami for three-game series this weekend.

This is a massive problem for Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball.

To be clear: pursuant to the March Agreement and the later MLB-MLBPA agreed-upon health and safety protocols, teams do not have the power to simply not play games if they think it’s unsafe. That power rests with Rob Manfred and the clubs. If the Nationals players vote leads to them deciding to simply not get on the bus to the airport after their game against the Blue Jays on Thursday evening, they will technically be engaging in a wildcat strike.

To which I say: good for them.

As we’ve noted in the past twenty four hours, Major League Baseball seems to have abdicated its role in making these sorts of decisions. The Marlins, as has been reported, decided to play on Sunday over a group text. Since then baseball has reacted, postponing some games, but it’s not at all clear what philosophy is guiding them. If the Nationals players do not feel safe playing that series, they should not play that series. If it takes them making that decision for themselves rather than waiting for Major League Baseball to do so, so be it.

In the meantime, the Nationals players vote creates a massive problem for Rob Manfred. If he orders the Nationals to play in Miami regardless of their feelings on the matter, he’ll look like a dictator who cares little for player health and will lose whatever confidence the players have in him. If he allows the Nationals to sit out the trip, on the other hand, he has formally ceded his power over the schedule to the rosters of the thirty teams.

Where I think this goes in the next couple of days is a great many conference calls after which some sort of compromise is announced that allows this all to look like the league is handling this pursuant to a plan. But make no mistake, the fact that a team is voting on whether to play games or not — and the fact that they’re leaking that fact to the press — is strong evidence that there is no plan here at all. Or, at the very least, that the players do not have confidence in whatever plan exists.