Dodgers, Astros square off in Houston

By Bill BaerJul 28, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT
The Dodgers and Astros are set to open a brief two-game series in Houston on Tuesday night. It’s their first meeting of the 2020 season, and their first meeting since Major League Baseball punished the Astros for their cheating scheme used in 2017 en route to a World Series, which they won over the Dodgers. Walker Buehler will oppose Framber Valdez.

There was some back-and-forth between members of the two clubs in the wake of MLB’s report on the Astros’ “banging scheme.” In mid-February, Dodgers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger said, “Everyone knows they stole the ring from us.” He called Astros owner Jim Crane “weak” and said that second baseman José Altuve “stole an MVP from Judge in ’17.”

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa responded the next day, saying Bellinger “either doesn’t know how to read, is really bad at reading comprehension, or is just not informed at all.” He insisted that the Astros “played clean” in 2018 and ’19. Correa also added that Altuve was “the one guy that didn’t use the trash can.”

There was some concern that the Astros would be targeted by opposing pitchers as retribution for their cheating ways — not just by the Dodgers, but the other 28 teams as well. Before the pandemic shut down the league in mid-March, commissioner Rob Manfred issued a memorandum discouraging teams from retaliating against the Astros. The pandemic has made it even tougher. In order to maintain social distancing, players and managers are not allowed to instigate altercations.

If nothing else, tonight’s matchup will at least cause us to wonder what might have been. Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the 2017 World Series “would have been different” if the Astros hadn’t been stealing signs. He also said he didn’t expect his players to retaliate.

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at least had something spicy to say. Via Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times, Pederson said he doesn’t think the winner of the 2020 World Series, a pandemic-shortened season, should have an asterisk next to their name. Pederson said, “They’re not cheating their way to get there.”

Another Marlins positive test brings the total to 16 players, two staff

By Craig CalcaterraJul 29, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT
Ken Rosenthal reports of another Marlins positive test. Yes, another player has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of players who have tested positive to 16. Two coaches/staff members in the traveling party have also tested positive, making it 18 in all.

As was reported yesterday, the Marlins schedule has been suspended until at least Monday. One wonders, however, if they will even be able to field a competitive team by then. Over at Baseball America this morning, Kyle Glaser wrote about how most observers believe that the Marlins’ top prospects aren’t ready for the majors yet and that there aren’t enough veterans on the 60-man expanded roster that can plausible fill holes at what passes for a major league product. They may, however, be forced up anyway.

Which is to say that, in light of yet another Marlins positive, to the extent the Marlins are able to field a team it may cause serious competitive integrity issues. The sort which Rob Manfred said would specifically guide his decisions with respect to continuing the season in the event of outbreaks. To wit, he said this earlier this month:

I don’t have a firm number of days in mind (to pause the season). I think the way that I think about it is in the vein of competitive integrity, in a 60-game season. If we have a team or two that’s really decimated with a number of people who had the virus and can’t play for any significant period of time, it could have a real impact on the competition and we’d have to think very, very hard about what we’re doing.

We have that exact situation now.