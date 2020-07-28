Astros Dusty Baker option
Astros exercise 2021 club option for manager Dusty Baker

By Bill BaerJul 28, 2020
Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports that the Astros have picked up the 2021 club option for manager Dusty Baker. MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart adds that the 2021 options for third base coach Gary Pettis and pitching coach Brent Strom have also been picked up.

Baker, 71, was hired by the Astros in late January, replacing A.J. Hinch. Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball for one year and subsequently fired by the Astros for his role in the club’s cheating scheme in 2017.

With managing experience spanning parts of 23 seasons with now five teams — the Giants, Cubs, Reds, Nationals, and Astros — from 1993-2020, Baker has a career record well above .500 at 1,866-1,637. Somehow, he has never won a World Series and has only won one pennant with the Giants in 2002. If the 2020 regular season and subsequent postseason can actually be played despite the pandemic, the Astros may give Baker his best shot to win it all.

Baker’s Astros are off to a 3-1 start to the 2020 season. They were expected to be the top contender in the American League along with the Yankees and Twins. Baker will have to lead the Astros to the promised land without ace Justin Verlander, who is sidelined for a bit due to a forearm strain.

Report: Astros purchase Fernando Rodney from Sugar Land Skeeters

Astros purchase Fernando Rodney
By Bill BaerJul 28, 2020
Adam Spolane of Houston’s Sports Radio 610 reports that the Astros are expected to purchase the contract of reliever Fernando Rodney from the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League. MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart has confirmed Spolane’s report. Rodney joined the Skeeters 10 days ago and pitched a scoreless inning for them on Sunday.

Astros relievers Ryan Pressly and Chris Devenski are both currently dealing with elbow issues and are considered day-to-day. Joe Smith elected not to play the 2020 season. Adding the veteran Rodney, 43, gives the Astros some much-needed experience and bullpen depth.

Rodney, a three-time All-Star, won his first World Series with the Nationals last season after beginning the season with the Athletics. Between both clubs, Rodney posted a 5.66 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 28 walks over 47 2/3 innings.

If Rodney gets to throw a pitch before this season is inevitably halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he will have pitched in his 18th season dating back to 2002. The Astros will be the 12th team he has suited up with in the big leagues. Edwin Jackson holds the record for most franchises played for at 14. Octavio Dotel is second at 13.