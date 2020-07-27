Yankees-Phillies postponed

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game in Philadelphia has been postponed.
This is the second postponement of the day, with the Orioles and Marlins in Miami also being called off. The Marlins are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their clubhouse after playing in Philadelphia over the weekend. The Yankees were scheduled to come into that very same visitor’s clubhouse and dugout on Monday. The Yankees flew in their own clubhouse staff rather than rely on the Phillies’ visiting clubhouse staff who came into contact with the Marlins — and they’ve been busy fumigating and disinfecting any surfaces the Marlins came into contact — but they are erring on the side of caution, so the Yankees-Phillies game is postponed.
Meanwhile, additionally, tests on Phillies’ players and personnel are pending. None of this happens in a vacuum. It’s all interconnected. It may be a couple of days before we know how bad the Marlins’ outbreak truly is.
As reported earlier, eight more Marlins players and two coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. This after four Marlins players were sidelined with positive tests over the weekend. That has led to the postponement of the Marlins home opener, to be played against the Baltimore Orioles, which was scheduled for tonight.
Ken Rosenthal reports of another Marlins positive test. Yes, another player has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of players who have tested positive to 16. Two coaches/staff members in the traveling party have also tested positive, making it 18 in all.
As was reported yesterday, the Marlins schedule has been suspended until at least Monday. One wonders, however, if they will even be able to field a competitive team by then. Over at Baseball America this morning, Kyle Glaser wrote about how most observers believe that the Marlins’ top prospects aren’t ready for the majors yet and that there aren’t enough veterans on the 60-man expanded roster that can plausible fill holes at what passes for a major league product. They may, however, be forced up anyway.
Which is to say that, in light of yet another Marlins positive, to the extent the Marlins are able to field a team it may cause serious competitive integrity issues. The sort which Rob Manfred said would specifically guide his decisions with respect to continuing the season in the event of outbreaks. To wit, he said this earlier this month:
I don’t have a firm number of days in mind (to pause the season). I think the way that I think about it is in the vein of competitive integrity, in a 60-game season. If we have a team or two that’s really decimated with a number of people who had the virus and can’t play for any significant period of time, it could have a real impact on the competition and we’d have to think very, very hard about what we’re doing.
We have that exact situation now.