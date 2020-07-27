Yankees-Phillies postponed

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game in Philadelphia has been postponed.

This is the second postponement of the day, with the Orioles and Marlins in Miami also being called off. The Marlins are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their clubhouse after playing in Philadelphia over the weekend. The Yankees were scheduled to come into that very same visitor’s clubhouse and dugout on Monday. The Yankees flew in their own clubhouse staff rather than rely on the Phillies’ visiting clubhouse staff who came into contact with the Marlins — and they’ve been busy fumigating and disinfecting any surfaces the Marlins came into contact — but they are erring on the side of caution, so the Yankees-Phillies game is postponed.

Meanwhile, additionally, tests on Phillies’ players and personnel are pending. None of this happens in a vacuum. It’s all interconnected. It may be a couple of days before we know how bad the Marlins’ outbreak truly is.

As reported earlier, eight more Marlins players and two coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. This after four Marlins players were sidelined with positive tests over the weekend. That has led to the postponement of the Marlins home opener, to be played against the Baltimore Orioles, which was scheduled for tonight.

