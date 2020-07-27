Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19. This in addition to the four who were sidelined with positive tests over the weekend. As a result, the Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled. The club is remaining in Philadelphia, in quarantine.
This development is a dire. And not just for the Marlins home opener or even for the health of those who have tested positive for COVID-19. It, as we wrote earlier this morning, puts the viability of the entire season in question.
It also shines the spotlight on Rob Manfred.
As we noted earlier today, Rob Manfred and Rob Manfred alone has the power to cancel games or shut down operations if COVID-19 begins to pose a serious risk to players and those surrounding them. Yesterday the Marlins took the field despite more than 10% of their active roster having already tested positive and despite the fact that the results of several COVID-19 tests for their teammates remained outstanding. How many of those players had close contact with Phillies players? With stadium staff? With bus drivers? With hotel staff? Why, when a big chunk of the roster was already positive and more tests were outstanding, were they allowed to circulate freely like this? These are questions Rob Manfred is morally and ethically obligated to address. This is especially true given that multiple epidemiologists characterized the decision to allow the Marlins to play yesterday as irresponsible even before knowing how many more players had been infected.
Major League Baseball premised the very idea of playing baseball during this pandemic on adherence to strict health protocols and claimed, over and over, to consider the health of players, team and stadium workers, support staff, and their loved ones its top priority. Now that an entire team has been sidelined less than five days after the season’s first pitch — and now that having allowed them to play looks like a horrible idea — Major League Baseball must explain why it shouldn’t suspend all operations immediately.
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that the decision to play yesterday’s Marlins-Phillies game was made not by the team’s leadership, not by Major League Baseball, and not by any public health or medical experts. It was made by the players.
Over group text:
Major League Baseball issued a 113-page operations manual to all club employees before the start of the season. It outlines everything from on-field rules to testing procedures and what happens if a player tests positive. But Sunday afternoon, the status of the game amid a coronavirus outbreak was decided by a group text-message between Marlins players.
According to the story the final call was mostly made by shortstop Miguel Rojas, who is the team’s clubhouse leader. Rojas told the Inquirer, “we made the decision that we’re going to continue to do this and we’re going to continue to be responsible and just play the game as hard as we can.”
That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. Or at least it’s not how it should work.
As the Inquirer story notes, Major League Baseball’s painfully detailed COVID-19 protocols are supposed to dictate everything. But they did not, apparently, dictate any sort of isolating despite the fact the team was in close quarters for several days leading up to the multiple positive tests that emerged yesterday morning. And the decision to play was made not by any health experts or anyone in any sort of formal leadership position, but by players whose driving philosophy in all of this was “we play hard.” Which is exactly the sort of impulse that having clear, organized, medical and science-driven processes is supposed to push back against. Athletes will ALWAYS want to play hard if they’re able to and allowed to. During a pandemic that Major League Baseball purports to take seriously, structures should be in place that head off that emotional impulse in favor of a rational one.
Either Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols have no data-driven mechanisms via which games are postponed and no formal hierarchy that makes such determinations, or else it has them but they were allowed to be ignored in this instance. It has to be one or the other because “Miguel Rojas decides via group text” is probably not in the manual.
Which is it? Did the league fail to plan for this eventuality or did it ignore its plans?