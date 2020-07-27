Corey Kluber has teres major muscle tear in right shoulder

John Blake, the Rangers’ executive vice president of communications, announced on Monday that starter Corey Kluber has a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in the back of his right shoulder. As a result, Kluber will be shut down for at least four weeks. Realistically, his 2020 season is likely over.
Kluber, 34, started on Sunday against the Rockies. He lasted just one scoreless inning, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout in the effort. The Rangers acquired Kluber from the Indians in December in exchange for Delino DeShields and Emmanuel Clase. Kluber made only seven starts for the Indians in 2019 due to a fractured arm and an oblique injury. It’s been a rough couple of years.
Kolby Allard is likely to take Kluber’s spot in the Rangers‘ starting rotation. Over nine starts with the Rangers last season, the lefty gave up 25 earned runs on 52 hits and 19 walks with 33 strikeouts spanning 45 1/3 innings.
The Rangers dropped two of three games to the Rockies to open the 2020 season. They will now have to press forward without one of their best starters. Lance Lynn and Mike Minor will lead a rotation that also includes Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles.
Per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, the Blue Jays on Monday placed closer Ken Giles on the injured list due to right elbow soreness. The club is still waiting on results of his MRI for an official diagnosis.
Giles, 29, noticeably didn’t have his stuff in Sunday’s appearance against the Rays. He faced six batters, getting two quick outs before allowing a double and three consecutive walks, the last of which forced in a run that reduced the Blue Jays’ lead to one run. The Jays would go on to lose 5-4 on a walk-off triple by Kevin Kiermaier in the 10th inning.
The Blue Jays recalled lefty Ryan Borucki and activated right-hander Wilmer Font from the injured list. Anthony Bass is expected to close while Giles is absent. Meanwhile, pitching prospect Nate Pearson will make his major league debut on Wednesday against the Nationals. Pearson is the Jays’ No. 1 ranked prospect and No. 10 across the league, according to MLB Pipeline.
This is all just a drop in the bucket that is the Jays’ 2020 season thus far. They won’t play a home game until August 11 against the Marlins, and that will be at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons, the Jays’ Triple-A affiliate. What a bizarre season this has been thus far.