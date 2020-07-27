Corey Kluber has teres major muscle tear in right shoulder

John Blake, the Rangers’ executive vice president of communications, announced on Monday that starter Corey Kluber has a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle in the back of his right shoulder. As a result, Kluber will be shut down for at least four weeks. Realistically, his 2020 season is likely over.

Kluber, 34, started on Sunday against the Rockies. He lasted just one scoreless inning, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout in the effort. The Rangers acquired Kluber from the Indians in December in exchange for Delino DeShields and Emmanuel Clase. Kluber made only seven starts for the Indians in 2019 due to a fractured arm and an oblique injury. It’s been a rough couple of years.

Kolby Allard is likely to take Kluber’s spot in the Rangers‘ starting rotation. Over nine starts with the Rangers last season, the lefty gave up 25 earned runs on 52 hits and 19 walks with 33 strikeouts spanning 45 1/3 innings.

The Rangers dropped two of three games to the Rockies to open the 2020 season. They will now have to press forward without one of their best starters. Lance Lynn and Mike Minor will lead a rotation that also includes Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles.

