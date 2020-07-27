Blue Jays place Ken Giles on injured list with elbow soreness

Per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, the Blue Jays on Monday placed closer Ken Giles on the injured list due to right elbow soreness. The club is still waiting on results of his MRI for an official diagnosis.

Giles, 29, noticeably didn’t have his stuff in Sunday’s appearance against the Rays. He faced six batters, getting two quick outs before allowing a double and three consecutive walks, the last of which forced in a run that reduced the Blue Jays’ lead to one run. The Jays would go on to lose 5-4 on a walk-off triple by Kevin Kiermaier in the 10th inning.

The Blue Jays recalled lefty Ryan Borucki and activated right-hander Wilmer Font from the injured list. Anthony Bass is expected to close while Giles is absent. Meanwhile, pitching prospect Nate Pearson will make his major league debut on Wednesday against the Nationals. Pearson is the Jays’ No. 1 ranked prospect and No. 10 across the league, according to MLB Pipeline.

This is all just a drop in the bucket that is the Jays’ 2020 season thus far. They won’t play a home game until August 11 against the Marlins, and that will be at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons, the Jays’ Triple-A affiliate. What a bizarre season this has been thus far.

