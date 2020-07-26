Trump Yankees first pitch
President Trump won’t throw out first pitch at Yankees game

By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he would be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a Yankees game this season, suggesting August 15 against the Red Sox. The Yankees confirmed that Trump would have such an honor but did not confirm the exact date.

Trump on Sunday said on Twitter that he would not be throwing out the first pitch after all. Using a racist phrase to refer to COVID-19, Trump said that because of his focus on COVID-19 and “scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else,” he won’t be able to make it to New York. Trump vaguely promised to make it “later in the season.”

Trump has yet to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during his presidency. His next visit to a ballpark will be his first since he was loudly booed and jeered at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals last October. Some fans began chanting “Lock him up!” when Trump was shown on the Jumbotron.

If and when Trump does throw out the ceremonial first pitch this season, whether in New York or elsewhere, there won’t be any fans in attendance to boo and jeer him.

Mike Trout homers on 3-0 count for the first time

By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Angels outfield Mike Trout put his team on the board with a three-run home run in the third inning Sunday afternoon against the Athletics. He worked the count 3-0 against starter Mike Fiers before drilling an 88 MPH fastball to left field for his first homer of the 2020 season, cutting the Athletics’ lead to 5-3.

The dinger marked the first time in 211 plate appearances that Trout homered on a 3-0 count. Entering Sunday’s action, Trout had drawn 203 walks and just one hit for a battling line of .200/.976/.200, according to Baseball Reference. Needless to say, Trout often takes at least one pitch after getting to 3-0.

The league average slash line on 3-0 counts last year was .410/.937/.846. 40 home runs were hit in 4,182 plate appearances.

Despite Trout’s homer, the Angels lost Sunday’s contest to the Athletics 6-4. Trout accounted for all four runs, adding a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Trout, 28, is the reigning AL MVP, having won his third MVP Award in 10 seasons in the big leagues. In 2019, he hit .291/.438/.645 with 45 home runs, 104 RBI, 110 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 600 trips to the plate.