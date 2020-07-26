President Trump won’t throw out first pitch at Yankees game

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he would be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a Yankees game this season, suggesting August 15 against the Red Sox. The Yankees confirmed that Trump would have such an honor but did not confirm the exact date.

Trump on Sunday said on Twitter that he would not be throwing out the first pitch after all. Using a racist phrase to refer to COVID-19, Trump said that because of his focus on COVID-19 and “scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else,” he won’t be able to make it to New York. Trump vaguely promised to make it “later in the season.”

Trump has yet to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during his presidency. His next visit to a ballpark will be his first since he was loudly booed and jeered at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals last October. Some fans began chanting “Lock him up!” when Trump was shown on the Jumbotron.

If and when Trump does throw out the ceremonial first pitch this season, whether in New York or elsewhere, there won’t be any fans in attendance to boo and jeer him.

