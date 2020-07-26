Mike Moustakas lands on injured list after waking up ‘not feeling well’

Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas did not join his teammates at Great American Ball Park for Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Tigers, and has been placed on the injured list for undisclosed medical reasons. Per MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, manager David Bell said Moustakas woke up “not feeling well.”

Josh VanMeter drew the start in place of Moustakas and the club recalled catcher Tyler Stephenson from the alternative workout site. VanMeter figures to draw starts at second base for as long as Moustakas is sidelined.

Moustakas, 31, signed with the Reds on a four-year, $64 million contract finalized last December. He was off to a good start, hitting a homer and knocking in four runs on Opening Day, and adding another single in four at-bats on Saturday.

Teammate Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Nick Senzel was also held out of Sunday’s lineup for undisclosed reasons. Bell said of Moustakas, “Hopefully, we’re just being overly cautious. That’s what we have to do, and that’s part of being a great teammate at this point, is if there is any doubt, we have to stay home.”

A player does not need to test positive for COVID-19 to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list. There is also no minimum duration for being on the COVID-19 injured list. A player must test negative for the virus twice at least 24 hours apart before being allowed to return.

