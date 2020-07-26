Mike Moustakas injured list
Mike Moustakas lands on injured list after waking up ‘not feeling well’

By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas did not join his teammates at Great American Ball Park for Sunday afternoon’s series finale against the Tigers, and has been placed on the injured list for undisclosed medical reasons. Per MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, manager David Bell said Moustakas woke up “not feeling well.”

Josh VanMeter drew the start in place of Moustakas and the club recalled catcher Tyler Stephenson from the alternative workout site. VanMeter figures to draw starts at second base for as long as Moustakas is sidelined.

Moustakas, 31, signed with the Reds on a four-year, $64 million contract finalized last December. He was off to a good start, hitting a homer and knocking in four runs on Opening Day, and adding another single in four at-bats on Saturday.

Teammate Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Nick Senzel was also held out of Sunday’s lineup for undisclosed reasons. Bell said of Moustakas, “Hopefully, we’re just being overly cautious. That’s what we have to do, and that’s part of being a great teammate at this point, is if there is any doubt, we have to stay home.”

A player does not need to test positive for COVID-19 to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list. There is also no minimum duration for being on the COVID-19 injured list. A player must test negative for the virus twice at least 24 hours apart before being allowed to return.

Mike Trout homers on 3-0 count for the first time

Mike Trout 3-0 count
By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Angels outfield Mike Trout put his team on the board with a three-run home run in the third inning Sunday afternoon against the Athletics. He worked the count 3-0 against starter Mike Fiers before drilling an 88 MPH fastball to left field for his first homer of the 2020 season, cutting the Athletics’ lead to 5-3.

The dinger marked the first time in 211 plate appearances that Trout homered on a 3-0 count. Entering Sunday’s action, Trout had drawn 203 walks and just one hit for a battling line of .200/.976/.200, according to Baseball Reference. Needless to say, Trout often takes at least one pitch after getting to 3-0.

The league average slash line on 3-0 counts last year was .410/.937/.846. 40 home runs were hit in 4,182 plate appearances.

Despite Trout’s homer, the Angels lost Sunday’s contest to the Athletics 6-4. Trout accounted for all four runs, adding a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Trout, 28, is the reigning AL MVP, having won his third MVP Award in 10 seasons in the big leagues. In 2019, he hit .291/.438/.645 with 45 home runs, 104 RBI, 110 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 600 trips to the plate.