Marlins COVID-19 outbreak
Marlins delay return trip home, fearing COVID-19 outbreak

By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT
Steven Wine of the Associated Press reports that the Marlins have delayed their exit from Philadelphia until Monday due to concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. The Marlins are scheduled to play their home opener against the Orioles on Monday evening at 7:10 PM EDT.

On Sunday, Marlins pitcher José Ureña was scratched from his scheduled start against the Phillies in Philadelphia after testing positive for COVID-19. Outfielder Harold Ramírez and 1B/DH Garrett Cooper also tested positive for the virus. Manager Don Mattingly said, “The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly.”

The Marlins won two out of the three games against the Phillies to start their season, including Sunday’s contest by an 11-6 margin.

Mike Moustakas of the Reds and Juan Soto of the Nationals are among the other players who won’t be with their teams either for undisclosed reasons or after testing positive for COVID-19. Many teams are more short-handed than they otherwise would be due to the virus. The Braves, for example, are without both of their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud.

We’re one series into the 2020 regular season and the enormity of the task of playing a season amid a pandemic is becoming even more evident.

Mike Trout homers on 3-0 count for the first time

Mike Trout 3-0 count
By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Angels outfield Mike Trout put his team on the board with a three-run home run in the third inning Sunday afternoon against the Athletics. He worked the count 3-0 against starter Mike Fiers before drilling an 88 MPH fastball to left field for his first homer of the 2020 season, cutting the Athletics’ lead to 5-3.

The dinger marked the first time in 211 plate appearances that Trout homered on a 3-0 count. Entering Sunday’s action, Trout had drawn 203 walks and just one hit for a battling line of .200/.976/.200, according to Baseball Reference. Needless to say, Trout often takes at least one pitch after getting to 3-0.

The league average slash line on 3-0 counts last year was .410/.937/.846. 40 home runs were hit in 4,182 plate appearances.

Despite Trout’s homer, the Angels lost Sunday’s contest to the Athletics 6-4. Trout accounted for all four runs, adding a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Trout, 28, is the reigning AL MVP, having won his third MVP Award in 10 seasons in the big leagues. In 2019, he hit .291/.438/.645 with 45 home runs, 104 RBI, 110 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 600 trips to the plate.