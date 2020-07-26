Justin Verlander forearm injury
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Justin Verlander headed to injured list due to forearm strain

By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

7:05 PM EDT: Verlander responds to the initial report:

*

6:06 PM EDT: Justin Verlander is dealing with a forearm strain, Astros manager Dusty Baker said, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. Verlander will be reevaluated in a couple of weeks. While Baker did not say Verlander is “out for the season” as the initial report suggested, it is a significant setback all the same.

*

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports that Astros ace Justin Verlander will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to an elbow injury. At the moment, no other details about the injury are known.

Verlander, 37, started on Opening Day against the Mariners on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over six innings. He is the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, going 21-6 last season with a 2.58 ERA, 300 strikeouts, and 42 walks over 223 innings.

Injuries happen, but one also wonders if the relatively short three-week ramp-up time afforded to players affected Verlander’s propensity to get injured. Verlander also recently said that he changed his mechanics in order to prolong his career. Perhaps the mechanical change had the opposite of the intended effect.

Verlander inked a two-year, $66 million extension with the Astros in March 2019. He’s under contract next season and then can become a free agent.

Needless to say, this is a huge blow to the Astros, who lost Gerrit Cole to free agency and will now go the rest of 2020 without Verlander. Zack Greinke becomes the de facto ace of a depleted starting rotation that also includes Lance McCullers Jr., Josh James, and Framber Valdez. Jose Urquidy recently reported to the Astros’ alternate training site in Corpus Christi and could take Verlander’s spot.

Mike Trout homers on 3-0 count for the first time

Mike Trout 3-0 count
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Angels outfield Mike Trout put his team on the board with a three-run home run in the third inning Sunday afternoon against the Athletics. He worked the count 3-0 against starter Mike Fiers before drilling an 88 MPH fastball to left field for his first homer of the 2020 season, cutting the Athletics’ lead to 5-3.

The dinger marked the first time in 211 plate appearances that Trout homered on a 3-0 count. Entering Sunday’s action, Trout had drawn 203 walks and just one hit for a battling line of .200/.976/.200, according to Baseball Reference. Needless to say, Trout often takes at least one pitch after getting to 3-0.

The league average slash line on 3-0 counts last year was .410/.937/.846. 40 home runs were hit in 4,182 plate appearances.

Despite Trout’s homer, the Angels lost Sunday’s contest to the Athletics 6-4. Trout accounted for all four runs, adding a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Trout, 28, is the reigning AL MVP, having won his third MVP Award in 10 seasons in the big leagues. In 2019, he hit .291/.438/.645 with 45 home runs, 104 RBI, 110 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 600 trips to the plate.