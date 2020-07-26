Blue Jays homestand
‘Buffalo’ Blue Jays will go on the road for opening homestand

By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT
The Blue Jays announced on Sunday that they will play their opening homestand against the Nationals and Phillies on the road in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, respectively. Their home opener has been pushed back to August 11, when the club will begin a two-game series against the Marlins.

The Jays are in the process of planting their home base for the 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, the home of their Triple-A affiliate. However, Sahlen Field needs some infrastructure adjustments in order to pass major league muster and those improvements won’t be finished for a couple of weeks.

The Canadian government recently denied the Blue Jays permission to play in Canada, so the club scrambled to find a new temporary home. They were believed to be sharing PNC Park with the Pirates, but the state of Pennsylvania denied the team permission as well.

The Jays will essentially be barnstorming for the first two and a half weeks of the 2020 regular season. They lost two of three games to the Rays to open up the regular season, including a 6-5, 10-inning loss on Sunday afternoon. They’ll travel to D.C. for their originally scheduled two-game road series against the Nationals on Monday and Tuesday before remaining there to open up their “homestand.” After the Nats and Phillies, the Blue Jays travel to Atlanta and Boston ahead of their home opener in Buffalo on August 11.

Mike Trout homers on 3-0 count for the first time

By Bill BaerJul 26, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Angels outfield Mike Trout put his team on the board with a three-run home run in the third inning Sunday afternoon against the Athletics. He worked the count 3-0 against starter Mike Fiers before drilling an 88 MPH fastball to left field for his first homer of the 2020 season, cutting the Athletics’ lead to 5-3.

The dinger marked the first time in 211 plate appearances that Trout homered on a 3-0 count. Entering Sunday’s action, Trout had drawn 203 walks and just one hit for a battling line of .200/.976/.200, according to Baseball Reference. Needless to say, Trout often takes at least one pitch after getting to 3-0.

The league average slash line on 3-0 counts last year was .410/.937/.846. 40 home runs were hit in 4,182 plate appearances.

Despite Trout’s homer, the Angels lost Sunday’s contest to the Athletics 6-4. Trout accounted for all four runs, adding a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Trout, 28, is the reigning AL MVP, having won his third MVP Award in 10 seasons in the big leagues. In 2019, he hit .291/.438/.645 with 45 home runs, 104 RBI, 110 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 600 trips to the plate.