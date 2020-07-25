After talk of an Indians name change, Cleveland wears road jerseys at home

Days after news arose of a potential Cleveland Indians name change, the team wore their blue road jerseys for their home opener last night. The jerseys, which say “Cleveland” on the front rather than “Indians,” were worn as a statement of solidarity for minorities as the team contemplates a name change.
Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor said the players decided to switch to the jerseys after meeting with team owner Paul Dolan earlier this week to discuss the potential Indians name change, race relations and social justice. He said the move was meant to be an acknowledgment to all minorities:
Shining the light on those minorities and people who are in need, it’s extremely important. That’s what we’re doing out there — bringing the spotlight on those people, minorities that need the spotlight on them so their voices can be heard. Positive change can happen. We’re due for it.
Manager Terry Francona supported his players, saying, “the idea is to make a point, and I think this is a good way to do it.” He noted, however, that there are league rules about approved uniforms for home and road games that may prohibit the club from wearing the jerseys again at home. It’ll be interesting to see what, if anything, Major League Baseball has to say about it.
The team may want to continue to wear them at home for more than just racial justice reasons, because they were pretty good luck. Starter Shane Bieber struck out a staggering 14 Kansas City Royals batters in only six innings to pick up the win as he and three relievers combined to shut out the Royals on only four hits.
The new extra innings rule — in which a runner is placed on second base to begin the 10th inning — made its major league debut in last’s Angels-Athletics game. And it did not end the game in exactly the manner in which most folks expected it would. Rather than a sac bunt and a sac fly or a wild pitch or a single, it ended in a walkoff grand slam.
With the game tied at three after nine, the visiting Angels got first crack at the rule with Shohei Ohtani placed on second. That turned out poorly, when Jared Walsh grounded to first and Ohtani got caught between second and third in a rundown. A’s pitcher Burch Smith worked through some trouble but eventually got out if it with no runs scoring.
Marcus Semien began the bottom of the 10th on second base for Oakland. Angels pitcher Hansel Robles plunked leadoff batter Ramón Laureano, putting him on first and then struck out Matt Chapman. Robles then uncorked a wild pitch moving Semien to third and Laureano to second. Robles pitched to Khris Davis, but was probably giving him one of those quasi-intentional pitch-around-the-guy walks, putting him on first base in five pitches to load ’em up.
That brought up Matt Olson. Who only saw one pitch. He knew exactly what to do with it:
Even if it hung up in the cool Bay Area night air it would’ve been enough to score Semien on a sac fly, but the walkoff grand slam was a tad more dramatic.
The new extra innings rule will likely not, as some believe, result in a lot of intentional walks and bunts. But I doubt it will result in many walkoff grand slams either. Pretty neat that it did the first time, though.