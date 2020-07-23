Yankees-Nationals Opening Day game enters rain delay

Opening Day of the 2020 regular season was delayed four months. It is only fitting that the first game would also see a rain delay. Thursday night’s Opening Day matchup between the Yankees and Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. has gone into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning.

Games played in 2020 that enter a rain delay but are not official will be resumed at a later date. Games become official after five innings, or four and a half if the home team is leading. Thursday’s game would be considered official.

The visiting Yankees currently lead the Nationals 4-1. Max Scherzer has thus far allowed four runs on six hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. He gave up a two-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning, an RBI double to Aaron Judge in the third, and an RBI single to Stanton in the fifth.

Gerrit Cole served up a solo homer to Adam Eaton in the bottom half of the first inning but has otherwise kept the Nationals off the board. Over five innings, he has given up just the one run on the one hit with a walk and five strikeouts.

