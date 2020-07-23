Royals sign Matt Harvey
Report: Royals to sign Matt Harvey

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
Jon Heyman reports that the Royals are expected to sign free agent pitcher Matt Harvey. It will likely be a minor league deal. Harvey expressed interest in prolonging his career back in May.

MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan notes that the Royals are looking towards 2021 with Harvey. So this could be a multi-year minor league contract.

Harvey, 31, signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Angels for the 2019 season. It was disastrous as he posted a 7.09 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 29 walks over 59 2/3 innings before being released shortly after the All-Star break. The Athletics signed him to a minor league deal in August but he did not make it back to the majors.

Harvey was once an elite pitcher, posting an aggregate 2.53 ERA spanning 427 innings from 2012-15, even helping the Mets reach the World Series. However, he was undone by injuries as well as some off-the-field issues that resulted in a contentious departure from New York in 2018.

Giancarlo Stanton first homer
By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT
Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton wasted no time staking starter Gerrit Cole to an early lead on Opening Day against the Nationals on Thursday in Washington D.C. Max Scherzer started the top of the first inning by inducing a ground out from Aaron Hicks. Aaron Judge followed up with a ground ball single to left field. Gleyber Torres then grounded out, pushing Judge to second base.

Stanton, batting fourth, took a first-pitch slider for strike one, then a cutter outside to even the count. Scherzer followed up with a cutter that caught too much of the plate. Stanton crushed it out to left-center field at Nationals Park for a two-run homer, the first of the 2020 regular season.

Statcast measured the blast at 459 feet, which stands as his longest homer as a Yankee.

Adam Eaton clawed back for a run in the bottom half of the first inning, swatting a solo homer off of Cole that went out to right field.