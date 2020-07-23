Trump Yankees first pitch
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump to throw first pitch before Yankees game this season

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
2 Comments

ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that President Donald Trump will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Yankees game at some point this season. Trump has yet to throw out a ceremonial first pitch since becoming President of the United States.

According to ABC’s Adam Kelsey, Trump said he would be throwing out the first pitch before the Red Sox-Yankees game on August 15. But nothing appears to be set in stone yet. Trump has been a lifelong Yankees fan and was close with former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is throwing out the first pitch before tonight’s Opening Day game between the Yankees and Nationals in Washington, D.C. Along with the first pitch, ESPN’s coverage of Opening Day includes President Trump speaking from the Rose Garden with Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and Little Leaguers. Rivera, a very public supporter of Trump’s, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last September.

President Trump appeared at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals. He was loudly booed and some in the crowd chanted, “Lock him up!”

There won’t be any fans in attendance to do that when Trump shows up in New York later this season to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Video: Giancarlo Stanton hits the first homer of the 2020 season

Giancarlo Stanton first homer
Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton wasted no time staking starter Gerrit Cole to an early lead on Opening Day against the Nationals on Thursday in Washington D.C. Max Scherzer started the top of the first inning by inducing a ground out from Aaron Hicks. Aaron Judge followed up with a ground ball single to left field. Gleyber Torres then grounded out, pushing Judge to second base.

Stanton, batting fourth, took a first-pitch slider for strike one, then a cutter outside to even the count. Scherzer followed up with a cutter that caught too much of the plate. Stanton crushed it out to left-center field at Nationals Park for a two-run homer, the first of the 2020 regular season.

Statcast measured the blast at 459 feet, which stands as his longest homer as a Yankee.

Adam Eaton clawed back for a run in the bottom half of the first inning, swatting a solo homer off of Cole that went out to right field.