President Trump to throw first pitch before Yankees game this season

ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that President Donald Trump will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Yankees game at some point this season. Trump has yet to throw out a ceremonial first pitch since becoming President of the United States.

According to ABC’s Adam Kelsey, Trump said he would be throwing out the first pitch before the Red Sox-Yankees game on August 15. But nothing appears to be set in stone yet. Trump has been a lifelong Yankees fan and was close with former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is throwing out the first pitch before tonight’s Opening Day game between the Yankees and Nationals in Washington, D.C. Along with the first pitch, ESPN’s coverage of Opening Day includes President Trump speaking from the Rose Garden with Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and Little Leaguers. Rivera, a very public supporter of Trump’s, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last September.

President Trump appeared at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals. He was loudly booed and some in the crowd chanted, “Lock him up!”

There won’t be any fans in attendance to do that when Trump shows up in New York later this season to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

