MLB broadcast aesthetics
MLB broadcast aesthetics haven’t been lacking without fans

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT
Only once prior to this season did we experience a baseball game played without fans: in April 2015, when the Orioles hosted the White Sox at Camden Yards amid protests following the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody.

You can watch that game in its entirety on MLB’s YouTube. Players, coaches, and members of the media generally described the fan-less experience as surreal. The crack of the bat and the sound of the ball hitting the catcher’s mitt were as clear as day. There was no low hum of the crowd obfuscating those otherwise forgotten sounds.

MLB teams have attempted to address issues with aesthetics as the 2020 regular season got under way on Thursday. Some teams are allowing fans to pay to have cardboard cutouts of their likenesses placed in seats around the stadium. Teams are piping in crowd noise. FOX Sports is going to attempt adding virtual fans into their broadcasts.

These attempts have been met with mixed reactions. To be clear, there’s no right or wrong reaction to the changes. But from watching the Yankees-Nationals game tonight, which went into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning, as well as the early part of the Giants-Dodgers game, I really didn’t notice a difference. Of course, the cardboard cutouts or otherwise empty seats were noticeable, but they blended into the background quickly. I didn’t notice them unless ESPN was specifically panning around the stadium. While Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole were on the mound, I was focused on the game, not the background. Your mileage may vary.

The piped-in crowd noise, borrowed from the MLB The Show video game, also felt normal and quickly went unnoticed. I felt that was the case during the exhibition spring training games and it was the case for both of tonight’s regular season games. Those manning the controls did a good job of regulating the volume for the given situations. Amusingly, the biggest broadcast flaw came when ESPN was late to show the first pitch of the Giants-Dodgers game.

We’re getting as close to normal baseball as we can get, given the circumstances. Kudos to those involved for making that happen. All this being said, I reserve the right to retract this sentiment with the virtual fans.

Sam Kennedy: ‘Very hard’ to see Mookie Betts sign long-term with Dodgers

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy expressed disappointment after former Red Sox outfielder and current Dodger Mookie Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension on Wednesday. Per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe, Kennedy said, “I’d be less than honest if I didn’t say a sense of disappointment and maybe closure and finality to it.” He added, “It’s obviously very hard to see Mookie Betts sign a long-term deal somewhere else.”

With just a season separating Betts from free agency, the Red Sox traded him to Los Angeles along with starter David Price in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong. The Red Sox were laser-focused on getting their payroll below the $208 million competitive balance tax threshold, as they had been in the penalty for two consecutive seasons. A third consecutive season would have exacerbated those penalties. Offloading Betts and his $27 million salary, as well as Price’s $31 million annually, got them well below the CBT threshold.

Betts, 27, helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and won the 2018 AL MVP Award. Over parts of six seasons, he has hit .301/.374/.519 with 139 home runs, 470 RBI, 613 runs scored, and 126 stolen bases across 3,629 plate appearances. He has been worth 41.8 Wins Above Replacement over his career, an average of nearly 7 WAR each season, per Baseball Reference.

The Red Sox made their decision on Betts pretty much right after the 2018 World Series. They never really attempted to engage Betts in contract extension talks. Kennedy repeatedly tried to soften the blow of losing Betts, saying last September that it would be “difficult” for the team to retain both J.D. Martinez and Betts.

It would be one thing to have made a serious effort to keep Betts in Boston, only to see him turn the Red Sox down and force the club’s hand in trading him. But the ball was always in Boston’s court. The Dodgers paid to retain elite talent; the Red Sox chose not to.