MLB 2020 predictions
By Craig CalcaterraJul 23, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
Opening Day is here. Here is a recap of everything you need to know about the weird rules of the 60-game season. Here is everything you may have missed or forgotten if you haven’t paid much attention to baseball since last October. And here are capsule previews of all 30 teamsNow let’s be dumb and do some MLB 2020 predictions. 

It’s silly enough to predict the outcome of a baseball season in which over 2,400 baseball games are played by over a thousand players, all of whom are subject to injury and/or wild variation from past performance or reasonable expectations. This year, with only 900 total games being played you might think it’s easier, but I think the opposite is true. The fewer the games the more chance for random fluctuation and, frankly, weirdness.

All of which to say is that Bill and I totally shooting in the dark here. I wouldn’t be surprised if literally anything happened. Well, maybe not a Tigers-Marlins World Series, but there are fewer possibilities I will rule out for this odd spring of a partial year than I’ll consider at least superficially plausible.

With those disclaimers out of the way, here are our MLB 2020 predictions:

BILL’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: New York Yankees
AL Central: Chicago White Sox
AL West: Houston Astros
AL Wild Cards: Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics

NL East: Washington Nationals
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds

POSTSEASON (assuming no expanded playoffs)

AL WC: Twins defeat Athletics
NL WC: Cardinals defeat Reds

ALDS: Yankees defeat Twins in 3 games
ALDS: White Sox defeat Astros in 5 games
NLDS: Dodgers defeat Cardinals in 3 games
NLDS: Nationals defeat Cubs in 4 games

ALCS: Yankees defeat White Sox in 5 games
NLCS: Dodgers defeat Nationals in 6 games

World Series: Yankees defeat Dodgers in 6 games

AWARDS

AL MVP: Alex Bregman (Astros)
NL MVP: Juan Soto (Nationals)

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole (Yankees)
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler (Dodgers)

AL Rookie of the Year: Luis Robert (White Sox)
NL Rookie of the Year: Nico Hoerner (Cubs)

 

CRAIG’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: New York Yankees
AL Central: Minnesota Twins
AL West: Houston Astros
AL Wild Cards: Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics

NL East: Washington Nationals
NL Central: Cincinnati Reds
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs

POSTSEASON (assuming no expanded playoffs)

AL WC: Rays defeat Athletics
NL WC: Braves defeat Cubs

ALDS: Yankees defeat Twins in 4 games
ALDS: Rays defeat Astros in 5 games
NLDS: Dodgers defeat Braves in 4 games
NLDS: Reds defeat Nationals in 5 games

ALCS: Yankees defeat Rays in 7 games
NLCS: Dodgers defeat Reds in 5 games

World Series: Dodgers defeat Yankees in 6 games

AWARDS

AL MVP: Mike Trout (Angels)
NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole (Yankees)
NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer (Nationals)

AL Rookie of the Year: Jesús Luzardo (Athletics)
NL Rookie of the Year: Gavin Lux (Dodgers)

 

There they are: MLB 2020 predictions. Guaranteed to be 100% accurate or your money back.

Report: MLBPA agrees to expanded playoffs; owners must ratify agreement

MLB MLBPA expanded playoffs
By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that the MLBPA has agreed to a league proposal for expanded playoffs after the 2020 60-game regular season. The owners must ratify the agreement to make it official. This comes just hours before the regular season is set to begin with the Yankees and Nationals doing battle in the nation’s capital.

Jon Heyman initially reported on Wednesday evening that the playoffs could be expanded from10 total teams to 16. The two sides were unable to come to an agreement to replace the temporary March agreement, which could have included expanded playoffs. Commissioner Rob Manfred instead invoked a 60-game season on behalf of the owners, which initially left the playoff structure unchanged.

The owners want expanded playoffs because they will make most of their money this year from postseason TV revenue. There will be no ticket or concession revenues as games will not be played in front of fans. If the union is to agree to expanded playoffs, the owners would likely have to be generous in sharing their profits. Exactly how much of the pie they’ll have to give up remains to be seen.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, there will be best-of-three matchups in the first round. ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that all first- and second-place teams in each division would qualify while the remaining two Wild Cards in each league would be determined by the best records among the remaining teams.

This is the first time MLB’s playoff format has changed since moving from one Wild Card team in each league to two in 2012. It is likely this change is for 2020 only, but we have seen in the past changes intended to become temporary instead become permanent.