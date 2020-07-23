Juan Soto tests positive for coronavirus, placed on injured list

Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been placed on the injured list and will, obviously, miss tonight’s season opener against the Yankees.

Nats GM Mike Rizzo said that Soto was asymptomatic, so that’s good. The Nats being without the guy who, with Anthony Rendon gone, will be expected to carry the offense for the defending World Series champs is not so good. Given that he’s asymptomatic, though, it hopefully won’t be for too long. He’ll require two negative tests before he can rejoin the club.

Here’s Mike Rizzo, from a conference call this afternoon:

“We’ve got to make our plans to play without Juan for an extended period of time. We’re going to have to learn how to adjust to these things. The team that does the best job of keeping their star players on the field and healthy has a better chance of winning.”

Soto had already been behind, having missed the first two weeks of Summer Camp for undisclosed reasons, possibly because of the need to quarantine due to his coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus per a Washington D.C. city rule. As a result, he didn’t report until July 16.

Last year Soto hit .282/.401/.548 with 34 homers and 110 RBI. He was a star in the postseason, going 9-for27 (.333) with three homers and seven RBI in the World Series, powering the Nats past the Astros.

