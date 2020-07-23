Juan Soto tests positive for coronavirus, placed on injured list

Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been placed on the injured list and will, obviously, miss tonight’s season opener against the Yankees.
Nats GM Mike Rizzo said that Soto was asymptomatic, so that’s good. The Nats being without the guy who, with Anthony Rendon gone, will be expected to carry the offense for the defending World Series champs is not so good. Given that he’s asymptomatic, though, it hopefully won’t be for too long. He’ll require two negative tests before he can rejoin the club.
Here’s Mike Rizzo, from a conference call this afternoon:
“We’ve got to make our plans to play without Juan for an extended period of time. We’re going to have to learn how to adjust to these things. The team that does the best job of keeping their star players on the field and healthy has a better chance of winning.”
Soto had already been behind, having missed the first two weeks of Summer Camp for undisclosed reasons, possibly because of the need to quarantine due to his coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus per a Washington D.C. city rule. As a result, he didn’t report until July 16.
Last year Soto hit .282/.401/.548 with 34 homers and 110 RBI. He was a star in the postseason, going 9-for27 (.333) with three homers and seven RBI in the World Series, powering the Nats past the Astros.
ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that the MLBPA has agreed to a league proposal for expanded playoffs after the 2020 60-game regular season. The owners must ratify the agreement to make it official. This comes just hours before the regular season is set to begin with the Yankees and Nationals doing battle in the nation’s capital.
Jon Heyman initially reported on Wednesday evening that the playoffs could be expanded from10 total teams to 16. The two sides were unable to come to an agreement to replace the temporary March agreement, which could have included expanded playoffs. Commissioner Rob Manfred instead invoked a 60-game season on behalf of the owners, which initially left the playoff structure unchanged.
The owners want expanded playoffs because they will make most of their money this year from postseason TV revenue. There will be no ticket or concession revenues as games will not be played in front of fans. If the union is to agree to expanded playoffs, the owners would likely have to be generous in sharing their profits. Exactly how much of the pie they’ll have to give up remains to be seen.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, there will be best-of-three matchups in the first round. ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that all first- and second-place teams in each division would qualify while the remaining two Wild Cards in each league would be determined by the best records among the remaining teams.
This is the first time MLB’s playoff format has changed since moving from one Wild Card team in each league to two in 2012. It is likely this change is for 2020 only, but we have seen in the past changes intended to become temporary instead become permanent.