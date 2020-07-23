Baltimore Blue Jays
Getty Images

OK, how about the Baltimore Blue Jays?

By Craig CalcaterraJul 23, 2020, 8:43 AM EDT
12 Comments

The Baltimore Blue Jays? Is that a thing? Can we maybe make that a thing?

That’s what the Blue Jays and the Orioles are talking about according to Dan Connolly and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. With both Toronto and Pittsburgh as non-starters, the team formerly from Toronto is need of a place to play and they and the Orioles are discussing the Jays playing at Camden Yards.

The Toronto and Pittsburgh plans fell through because, somehow, neither Major League Baseball nor the Jays had gotten approval from the relevant governments ahead of time. One hopes that MLB — famous for preferring to ask for forgiveness rather than asking for permission — is checking in with the State of Maryland and the City of Baltimore first this time.

Even if that does get signoff to become the Baltimore Blue Jays it won’t be easy sledding for the Jays players. According to Connolly and Rosenthal, if they do play in Camden Yards they will not have a clubhouse. Rather, they will have to set up some sort of temporary clubhouse facility on a concourse or something. So that’s less-than-ideal.

As for the schedule, there aren’t too many conflicts actually: both the Jays and Orioles have five home games scheduled for July 29-August 2, three games between August 14-16, so that’s eight in all that would need to be shuffled somehow. Maybe the Jays could just turn them into road games. Maybe they could pull off a day-night thing. Either way, it’s just one more game of conflict than the Jays would’ve had with the Pirates.

Either way, time is getting short. The Blue Jays’ “home” opener is now just six days away. If Major League Baseball is going to avoid the embarrassment of having one of its team be the 1899 Cleveland Spiders redux, playing its entire schedule on the road.

MLBPA agrees to expanded playoffs; owners must ratify agreement

MLB MLBPA expanded playoffs
Matt King/MLB via Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that the MLBPA has agreed to a league proposal for expanded playoffs after the 2020 60-game regular season. The owners must ratify the agreement to make it official. This comes just hours before the regular season is set to begin with the Yankees and Nationals doing battle in the nation’s capital.

Jon Heyman initially reported on Wednesday evening that the playoffs could be expanded from10 total teams to 16. The two sides were unable to come to an agreement to replace the temporary March agreement, which could have included expanded playoffs. Commissioner Rob Manfred instead invoked a 60-game season on behalf of the owners, which initially left the playoff structure unchanged.

The owners want expanded playoffs because they will make most of their money this year from postseason TV revenue. There will be no ticket or concession revenues as games will not be played in front of fans. If the union is to agree to expanded playoffs, the owners would likely have to be generous in sharing their profits. Exactly how much of the pie they’ll have to give up remains to be seen.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, there will be best-of-three matchups in the first round. ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that all first- and second-place teams in each division would qualify while the remaining two Wild Cards in each league would be determined by the best records among the remaining teams.

This is the first time MLB’s playoff format has changed since moving from one Wild Card team in each league to two in 2012. It is likely this change is for 2020 only, but we have seen in the past changes intended to become temporary instead become permanent.