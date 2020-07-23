Clayton Kershaw Opening Day
Clayton Kershaw scratched from Opening Day start vs. Giants

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from Thursday’s Opening Day start against the Giants due to back stiffness, MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports. Dustin May has been recalled to make the start in Kershaw’s place.

Kershaw was slated to oppose Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto to kick off the 60-game 2020 regular season in Los Angeles. It would have been Kershaw’s ninth career Opening Day start. The previous eight occurred from 2011-18. Hyun-Jin Ryu started on Opening Day last season.

Last season, Kershaw went 16-5 with a 3.30 ERA, 189 strikeouts, and 41 walks across 178 1/3 innings. He made 28 starts, his highest total since making 33 in 2015. Injuries have certainly become a regular part of life for the lefty, though he has still managed to pitch at least 149 innings in each of the last four seasons.

As Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times notes, May will become the first Dodger rookie to start on Opening Day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981. May, 22, made his major league debut last year, starting four games and pitching out of the bullpen 10 times. Over 34 2/3 innings, he yielded 14 runs on 33 hits and five walks with 32 strikeouts. MLB Pipeline rates May as the No. 2 prospect in the Dodgers’ system behind Gavin Lux.

Giants-Dodgers will start at 10:08 PM ET tonight, a few hours after the season officially opens with Yankees-Nationals in D.C.

President Trump to throw first pitch before Yankees game this season

Trump Yankees first pitch
By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that President Donald Trump will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Yankees game at some point this season. Trump has yet to throw out a ceremonial first pitch since becoming President of the United States.

According to ABC’s Adam Kelsey, Trump said he would be throwing out the first pitch before the Red Sox-Yankees game on August 15. But nothing appears to be set in stone yet. Trump has been a lifelong Yankees fan and was close with former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is throwing out the first pitch before tonight’s Opening Day game between the Yankees and Nationals in Washington, D.C. Along with the first pitch, ESPN’s coverage of Opening Day includes President Trump speaking from the Rose Garden with Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and Little Leaguers. Rivera, a very public supporter of Trump’s, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last September.

President Trump appeared at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals. He was loudly booed and some in the crowd chanted, “Lock him up!”

There won’t be any fans in attendance to do that when Trump shows up in New York later this season to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.