2020 MLB playoffs expanded to 16 teams, up from 10

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that the MLBPA has agreed to a league proposal for expanded playoffs after the 2020 60-game regular season. The owners must ratify the agreement to make it official. [Update: They did.] This comes just hours before the regular season is set to begin with the Yankees and Nationals doing battle in the nation’s capital.

Jon Heyman initially reported on Wednesday evening that the playoffs could be expanded from10 total teams to 16. The two sides were unable to come to an agreement to replace the temporary March agreement, which could have included expanded playoffs. Commissioner Rob Manfred instead invoked a 60-game season on behalf of the owners, which initially left the playoff structure unchanged.

The owners want expanded playoffs because they will make most of their money this year from postseason TV revenue. There will be no ticket or concession revenues as games will not be played in front of fans. If the union is to agree to expanded playoffs, the owners would likely have to be generous in sharing their profits. Exactly how much of the pie they’ll have to give up remains to be seen.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, there will be best-of-three matchups in the first round. ESPN’s Buster Olney adds that all first- and second-place teams in each division would qualify while the remaining two Wild Cards in each league would be determined by the best records among the remaining teams.

This is the first time MLB’s playoff format has changed since moving from one Wild Card team in each league to two in 2012. It is likely this change is for 2020 only, but we have seen in the past changes intended to become temporary instead become permanent.

Video: Giancarlo Stanton hits the first homer of the 2020 season

Giancarlo Stanton first homer
By Bill BaerJul 23, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT
Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton wasted no time staking starter Gerrit Cole to an early lead on Opening Day against the Nationals on Thursday in Washington D.C. Max Scherzer started the top of the first inning by inducing a ground out from Aaron Hicks. Aaron Judge followed up with a ground ball single to left field. Gleyber Torres then grounded out, pushing Judge to second base.

Stanton, batting fourth, took a first-pitch slider for strike one, then a cutter outside to even the count. Scherzer followed up with a cutter that caught too much of the plate. Stanton crushed it out to left-center field at Nationals Park for a two-run homer, the first of the 2020 regular season.

Statcast measured the blast at 459 feet, which stands as his longest homer as a Yankee.

Adam Eaton clawed back for a run in the bottom half of the first inning, swatting a solo homer off of Cole that went out to right field.