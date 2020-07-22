Mariners roster and schedule
Seattle Mariners roster and schedule

By Craig CalcaterraJul 22, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Seattle Mariners roster and schedule:

MARINERS ROSTER (projected) 

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Mariners roster to begin the season, give or take:

Catchers

Tom Murphy
Austin Nola

Infielders:

Evan White
Shed Long Jr.
Dee Gordon
J.P. Crawford
Kyle Seager
Tim Lopes
Daniel Vogelbach

Outfielders

Kyle Lewis
Jake Fraley
Mallex Smith
Braden Bishop
José Marmolejos

Starters

Marco Gonzales
Taijuan Walker
Yusei Kikuchi
Kendall Graveman
Justus Sheffield
Justin Dunn

Relievers

Austin Adams
Dan Altavilla
Brandon Brennan
Nestor Cortes
Carl Edwards Jr.
Taylor Guilbeau
Matt Magill
Anthony Misiewicz
Yohan Ramirez
Erik Swanson

BREAKDOWN:

The seemingly never-ending cycle of rebuild-failed promise-selloff-rebuild continues apace in Seattle. It was a pretty quiet offseason for the Mariners, with GM Jerry Dipoto not engaging in his usual flurry of trades. Probably because all of the guys from the last would-be contending M’s squad had departed already or were allowed to simply walk away. Some minor signings took place — Kendall Graveman, Taijuan Walker, Carl Edwards Jr. — but that was basically it. Now Mariners fans wait for their farm system, which is now considered to be in the top half of all clubs’ systems, to begin to bear fruit. But that’s gonna be a while still.

In the meantime, Seattle will field some journeymen, some retreads, and will begin to work some of the young talent into the mix. And they will also, almost certainly, finish in last place in the AL West.

MARINERS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Mariners home stands will be July 31-August 9 (Athletics, Angels, Rockies), August 19-23 (Dodgers, Rangers), September 1-7 (Athletics, Rangers), and September 15-23 (Giants, Padres, Astros).

The entire Mariners roster and schedule can be seen here.

Blue Jays denied permission to play in Pittsburgh

The Buffalo Blue Jays
By Craig CalcaterraJul 22, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT
This morning’s report that the Toronto Blue Jays will play in Pittsburgh is no longer operative: the Pennsylvania Health Department has denied the team permission to play its games at PNC Park.

The specific reasons for the denial have yet to be reported but it makes sense that doubling the number of people and events in a confined space when almost all group activities have been banned was going to be met with skepticism. The most surprising thing in all of this, in fact, is that Major League Baseball, apparently, did not obtain signoff from Pennsylvania before the Blue Jays and Pirates began discussion about the arrangement.

As previously reported, the Canadian government has prohibited the Toronto Blue Jays from playing their games in the country, citing the risk of travel by players and team staff into Canada from the COVID-19-ridden United States. Two days ago rumors began circling that the Jays and Pirates were considering sharing PNC Park for Jays home games. Overnight multiple reporters heard from MLB sources that the plan to play there was a go, but that’s no longer the case.

The options for the Blue Jays now seem to be (a) minor league parks; (b) another big league stadium, not yet identified; or (c) becoming like the 1899 Cleveland Spiders and playing a 100% road schedule.

Their “home” opener is now a week away. Pitter patter.