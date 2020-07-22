Seattle Mariners roster and schedule for 2020 season

The 2020 MLB season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Seattle Mariners roster and schedule:

MARINERS ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Mariners roster to begin the season, give or take:

Catchers

Tom Murphy

Austin Nola

Infielders:

Evan White

Shed Long Jr.

Dee Gordon

J.P. Crawford

Kyle Seager

Tim Lopes

Daniel Vogelbach

Outfielders

Kyle Lewis

Jake Fraley

Mallex Smith

Braden Bishop

José Marmolejos

Starters

Marco Gonzales

Taijuan Walker

Yusei Kikuchi

Kendall Graveman

Justus Sheffield

Justin Dunn

Relievers

Austin Adams

Dan Altavilla

Brandon Brennan

Nestor Cortes

Carl Edwards Jr.

Taylor Guilbeau

Matt Magill

Anthony Misiewicz

Yohan Ramirez

Erik Swanson

BREAKDOWN:

The seemingly never-ending cycle of rebuild-failed promise-selloff-rebuild continues apace in Seattle. It was a pretty quiet offseason for the Mariners, with GM Jerry Dipoto not engaging in his usual flurry of trades. Probably because all of the guys from the last would-be contending M’s squad had departed already or were allowed to simply walk away. Some minor signings took place — Kendall Graveman, Taijuan Walker, Carl Edwards Jr. — but that was basically it. Now Mariners fans wait for their farm system, which is now considered to be in the top half of all clubs’ systems, to begin to bear fruit. But that’s gonna be a while still.

In the meantime, Seattle will field some journeymen, some retreads, and will begin to work some of the young talent into the mix. And they will also, almost certainly, finish in last place in the AL West.

MARINERS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Mariners home stands will be July 31-August 9 (Athletics, Angels, Rockies), August 19-23 (Dodgers, Rangers), September 1-7 (Athletics, Rangers), and September 15-23 (Giants, Padres, Astros).

The entire Mariners roster and schedule can be seen here.

Follow @craigcalcaterra