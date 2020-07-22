Royals Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas City Royals outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19. The Royals have placed him on the injured list.

Dozier, 28, played in the Royals’ game against the Astros on Monday and was around the team yesterday. He said today, after the announcement, that he had been experiencing some symptoms as well. All of which makes one wonder how he got past the first level of screening for COVID, which requires that anyone experiencing symptoms be immediately isolated.

It’s also worth wondering whether the Royals have an overall problem with COVID-19 screening. They have been hit harder than any other team thus far, losing catcher Cam Gallagher, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, catching prospect Nick Dini and relief pitcher Daniel Tillo to the injured list with COVID-19 in recent days. Before that catcher Salvador Perez, starters Brad Keller and Jakob Junis, and third baseman Matt Reynolds tested positive but have since been cleared to return.

The 28-year-old Dozier s coming off a breakthrough season in which he hit 26 homers with 84 RBIs and tying for the American League lead in triples. He is expected to play a big role for the Royals during their abbreviated 60-game season, which begins against the Indians on Friday night in Cleveland.

