Pittsburgh Blue Jays
Getty Images

Report: The Pittsburgh Blue Jays is happening

By Craig CalcaterraJul 22, 2020, 7:26 AM EDT
10 Comments

The Pittsburgh Blue Jays. Like the sound of it? Better get used to it, because it’s apparently going to happen. That’s the report overnight from reporter Hazel Mae and Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, each of whom cite MLB sources. McGrath says the official announcement could come as soon as today.

As previously reported, the Canadian government has prohibited the Toronto Blue Jays from playing their games in the country, citing the risk of travel by players and team staff into Canada from the COVID-19-ridden United States. Two days ago rumors began circling that the Jays and Pirates were considering sharing PNC Park for Jays home games. Also rumored was a possible share of Camden Yards with the Orioles, but that is apparently not happening.

The reason for PNC Park and not some minor league park? It apparently comes down to lighting and clubhouse and training facilities. Multiple people have reported in the past few days that even the best minor league parks’ lighting is not up to big league — or, more to the point, big league broadcasting — standards. There is also concern that the smaller clubhouses and training facilities of minor league parks will not allow for the distancing and safety protocols mandated by MLB rules for this season.

Not that the Pittsburgh Blue Jays and their new stadium mates, the Pirates, are going to have an easy time figuring this all out. As we noted the other day, there are seven Blue Jays home games in the 30-home-game season that, at present, conflict with Pirates home games. For example, the Blue Jays’ scheduled home opener is July 29 vs. the Nationals at 6:37 PM. The Pirates are scheduled to play at home against the Brewers at 7:05 PM that same evening. There are conflicts again on September 8-9, with both teams scheduled to play home games, and again on September 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th. They’ll have to figure out a way to schedule around that.

Once they do, however, the Pittsburgh Blue Jays will be a go, it seems.

Los Angeles Angels roster and schedule

Angels roster and schedule
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 22, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Los Angeles Angels roster and schedule:

ANGELS ROSTER (projected) 

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Angels roster to begin the season, give or take:

Catchers

Jason Castro
Max Stassi

Infielders:

Albert Pujols
Tommy La Stella
Anthony Rendon
Andrelton Simmons
David Fletcher
Matt Thaiss

Outfielders

Mike Trout
Justin Upton
Brian Goodwin
Michael Hermosillo
Shohei Ohtani

Starters

Andrew Heaney
Dylan Bundy
Griffin Canning
Matt Andriese
Shohei Ohtani
Julio Teherán
Félix Peña
Jaime Barria

Relievers

Hansel Robles
Ty Buttrey
Cam Bedrosian
Keynan Middleton
Noé Ramirez
Ryan Buchter
Mike Mayers
Jacob Rhame
Jacob Barnes

BREAKDOWN:

After yet another disappointing season the Angels made some big moves this past winter. They fired Brad Ausmus and hired Joe Maddon. They gave Mike Trout a second banana who can take some of the load off, via a $245 million investment in third baseman Anthony Rendon. They acquired starter Dylan Bundy from the Orioles and signed starter Julio Teherán, cutting bait on guys like Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill. They, thanks to the delayed start of the season, are basically assured of Shoehei Ohtani beginning the campaign as a two-way player. Top prospect Jo Adell will likely not break camp with the team but he could see some playing time in 2020. His future is bright. Him aside, if Trout, Rendon, and Ohtani play up to their usual offensive standards and Andrelton Simmons and Justin Upton can rebound from poor years, the offense — which was below average in 2019 — will be more than credible.

The real problem last year was the pitching, which was downright atrocious. Adding Bundy, Teherán and Matt Andriese, — who has been a reliever for the past two years but who will be a part of a large Angels rotation this year — can’t hurt, but nor can they be seen as true needle-movers. Ohtani coming back to full power would be a major boon, but it remains to be seen how much he can be used and how effective a pitcher he can be. He’ll be used only once a week on the mound. He’s had three appearances in Summer Camp action, the first two of which were not great before a pretty good one the other day. It’s hard to say what Joe Maddon will get from him.

The bullpen wasn’t too bad last year but it was overused and burnt out by the end of the year. If the new-look rotation can give them a break they could be a team strength. As it is, though, Maddon has said he’ll break camp with as many as 17 pitchers and keeping them until the rosters are cut down in a couple of weeks. Gotta hedge those bets.

The Angels, as always in the Mike Trout era, look pretty credible on offense and have a lot of stars on the roster. This year, if they can get some pitching, they’ll, at the very least, not be a disappointment, even if they don’t really stack up with Houston and Oakland. Success will be pushing harder for second place than a lot of people expected and remaining in the Wild Card conversation deep into September.

ANGELS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Angels home stands will be July 28-August 2 (Mariners, Astros), August 10-18 (Athletics, Dodgers, Giants), August 28-September 6 (Mariners, Padres, Astros), and September 15-21 (Diamondbacks, Rangers).

The entire Angels roster and schedule can be seen here.