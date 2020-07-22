MLB MLBPA expanded playoffs
Report: MLB, MLBPA discussing expanded playoffs

By Bill BaerJul 22, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT
Jon Heyman reports that MLB and the MLBPA are discussing expanded playoffs following the 60-game regular season. The current idea is to expand the total number of playoff teams from 10 to 16.

Despite back-and-forth negotiations in May and June, the two sides were unable to successfully renegotiate the temporary March agreement, which set into place many of the details for the 2020 season. As a result, commissioner Rob Manfred enacted the 2020 season at 60 games following a unanimous vote from the owners. The playoffs remained the same as in previous seasons.

The owners want expanded playoffs because they will make most of their money this year from postseason TV revenue. There will be no ticket or concession revenues as games will not be played in front of fans. If the union is to agree to expanded playoffs, the owners would likely have to be generous in sharing their profits. Exactly how much of the pie they’ll have to give up remains to be seen.

As Heyman notes, any agreement to expand the playoffs must be made before the 2020 regular season officially kicks off at 7:08 PM ET on Thursday, when the Nationals host the Yankees.

Marcus Stroman placed on injured list with torn calf muscle

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 22, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT
Mike Puma of the New York Post was among those to report that Mets starter Marcus Stroman has been placed on the injured list due to a torn left calf muscle.

Stroman, 29, posted a picture of himself wearing a bandage on his calf on Friday morning. He later pitched in an intrasquad game. Stroman was supposed to start Wednesday’s intrasquad game, but Rick Porcello and Franklyn Kilome pitched instead.

Stroman was slated to pitch out of the No. 2 spot in the Mets’ starting rotation behind Jacob deGrom. Last season, between the Blue Jays and Mets, Stroman posted a combined 3.22 ERA with 159 strikeouts and 58 walks over 184 1/3 innings. It was a nice bounce-back campaign after shoulder and blister issues resulted in subpar 2018 numbers, including a 5.54 ERA over 102 1/3 innings.

The Mets haven’t decided how they will address his absence in the starting rotation, as the club is already short on starting pitching after losing Noah Syndergaard for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Robert Gsellman, who was used primarily as a starter in 2017, will also open the season in the injured list due to right triceps tightness.