Cleveland Indians Name Change
Indians players, owner meet to discuss potential name change

Associated PressJul 22, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland’s players met Tuesday with owner Paul Dolan to discuss a potential name change for the team, which has been called the Indians for the past 105 years.

Manager Terry Francona said the group had an “honest” conversation and he came away proud of how it was handled by all involved.

“The way the players expressed themselves in a mature manner and in a respectful manner, and the way Paul listened and spoke back to the players,” said Francona, who attended the meeting along with team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “I was really, really happy and content to just sit there and let them talk back and forth.”

Francona stressed that nothing has been resolved over the controversial topic.

The franchise recently announced it was in the early stages of meeting with the community and appropriate stakeholders “to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

The Indians’ move coincided with the recent decision by Washington’s NFL team to drop the name Redskins, which had been decried as being racist for decades.

Cleveland removed its contentious Chief Wahoo logo from its game jerseys and caps. Fans, however, can still buy merchandise bearing the red-faced, toothy mascot that became a symbol of hatred to some and civic pride to others.

Francona said the meeting with Dolan was a positive, significant step.

“I don’t know that anything was actually resolved and I don’t know if it needed to be,” Francona said. “I just thought it was really good for the players to share their opinions, and let Paul be in the room and hear them and also to share his opinions as an owner.

“I think sometimes perspectives can be different and it’s good for everybody to hear that. But I think everybody was so genuinely honest and also respectful in the way they gave their opinions,” he said.

Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco said he and his teammates welcomed the chance to speak directly to Dolan.

“It was great,” said Carrasco, who has been with the club since 2009. “It was great to see him in there and to share everything. For him to come in there and meet us was great.”

Francona, who has been Cleveland’s manager since 2013, was outspoken on the possible name change several weeks ago, saying it was “time to move forward.” He said he didn’t want his stance to have any influence on his players.

“I don’t feel like it’s my business to sway our players to feel one way or another about that,” he said. “I just don’t feel right about that.”

The possible name change wasn’t the only topic discussed and the team touched on “a little bit of everything” with Dolan, Francona said.

During the playing of the national anthem before exhibition games, Cleveland’s players have been standing next to each other in front of their dugout with one hand over their hearts and the other on a teammate’s shoulder. They decided to stand and not kneel during the anthem to show unity and as a way of expressing their support for social justice and reforms.

Francona credited Dolan for his willingness to engage with the players.

“These things don’t happen everywhere,” he said. “It’s not going to mean that everybody is going to exactly agree or be on the same page. I don’t know that you’re supposed to be all the time. That’s the way our world is. But when everybody listens with respect and talks with respect, I think we have a chance of moving forward with respect.

“That’s what we’re trying to do.”

 

Texas Rangers roster and schedule

By Craig CalcaterraJul 22, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT
The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Texas Rangers roster and schedule:

RANGERS ROSTER (projected) 

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Rangers roster to begin the season, give or take:

Catchers

Robinson Chirinos
Jeff Mathis
Jose Trevino

Infielders:

Todd Frazier
Rougned Odor
Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Elvis Andrus
Ronald Guzmán
Greg Bird
Yadiel Rivera
Nick Solak

Outfielders

Willie Calhoun
Danny Santana
Joey Gallo
Scott Heineman
Nick Solak
Adolis García
Shin-Soo Choo

Starters

Lance Lynn
Mike Minor
Corey Kluber
Kyle Gibson
Jordan Lyles

Relievers

José Leclerc
Nick Goody
Jesse Chavez
Jonathan Hernández
Taylor Hearn
Luke Farrell
Joe Palumbo
Kolby Allard,

BREAKDOWN:

The Rangers were kind of frisky early last season before falling off. It’s a pretty standard pattern for a talented club on the rise but not quite there. They obviously have a long way to go before they can truly challenge the Astros or Athletics in the AL West, but they’ll be closer to it this year than last. It’s a team heading in the right direction.

Adding Corey Kluber, Kyle Gibson, and Jordan Lyles to the staff to help out Lance Lynn and Mike Minor will help a lot. In an age where starters and bullpenning is increasingly the order of the day, Texas has a positively throwback sort of rotation. A set slate of five guys who look pretty dang solid.

On offense, Joey Gallo might’ve been an MVP candidate if not for mid-season wrist problems. Both left fielder Willie Calhoun and center fielder Danny Santana had breakout seasons in 2019 as well. Calhoun had a hip problem hampering through most of summer camp but he should be ready for Opening Day on Friday. Todd Frazier will add some pop to a corner. Likely first base, actually, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa has impressed in spring training and in summer camp, snagging the third base job.

All in all it was a solid, if incremental offseason for the Rangers, who are counting on the return-to-health of Kluber and Gallo, the increased depth of the rotation taking some strain off the bullpen, and the maturation of others to improve a team that was already heading in the right direction. Between that and the fact that they are moving into a new stadium this season — complete with air conditioning — will make this a pretty interesting year for the Rangers.

 

RANGERS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Rangers home stands will be July 24-29 (Rockies, Diamondbacks), August 7-12 (Angels, Mariners), August 17-18 (Padres), August 24-30 (Athletics, Dodgers), September 8-13 (Angels, Athletics), September 24-27 (Astros)

The entire Rangers roster and schedule can be seen here.