Mookie Betts Dodgers contract
Dodgers sign Mookie Betts to 12-year, $365 million contract extension

By Craig CalcaterraJul 22, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Update (7:35 PM, Bill Baer): The deal is official. It’s for 12 years and, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, worth $365 million. $115 million of that will be deferred and another $65 million will come in the form of a signing bonus, which won’t be taxed. The contract does not include any opt-outs nor a no-trade clause.

1:33 PM: Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the deal ” is expected to keep Mookie Betts in a Dodger uniform for 13 years at more than $380 million.” The exact details are, as of yet, unknown.

11:58 AM: A “massive” Mookie Betts-Dodgers contract extension is reportedly imminent.

The first to report advanced talks between the two sides was Lou Merloni of WEEI in Boston, who reported this morning that Betts and the Dodgers are on the verge of a contract for 10-plus years worth between $350-400 million. Then, a few minutes ago ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Betts and the Dodgers “are deep into negotiations on a long-term contract.” Passan says that the deal is not yet done but that “Betts will be signing a massive deal with the Dodgers in the coming days.”

Betts was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers in February along with David Price in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong. While Verdugo has a bright future and Downs and Wong are not chopped liver the deal, from Boston’s perspective, was basically a salary dump, as they endeavored to get the club below the Competitive Balance Tax threshold for the 2020 season by shedding Price’s and Betts’ salaries. Once the season was delayed due to COVID-19 and then shortened to a mere 60 games, it was feared that the Dodgers would nonetheless get the short end of the deal, what with Betts’ being eligible for free agency following the season, thereby depriving Los Angeles of his services almost completely.

A new Mookie Betts-Dodgers contract, however, would end all of that worry. It would have the 27-year-old Betts in Los Angeles for a go-for-it-all run in 2020, yes, but it would keep him there into his late 30s.

Betts, 27, hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs, 80 RBI, 135 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases across 706 plate appearances in Boston last season, making him worth 6.6 Wins Above Replacement according to FanGraphs. That was the ninth-best mark in baseball and fifth-best in the AL. Over the course of his six-year MLB career he has hit .301/.374/.519 and has averaged 28 homers and 96 RBI per 162 games. He won the 2018 AL MVP Award with an outstanding season in which he posted a 1.078 OPS, leading the league in batting average and slugging percentage, and a staggering fWAR of 10.4.

Betts is slated to make $27 million this year, his final year of arbitration. Whether that will be torn up or incorporated into the new deal will be revealed soon.

Colorado Rockies roster and schedule

Rockies roster and schedule
By Bill BaerJul 22, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT
The 2020 MLB season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The Colorado Rockies roster and schedule:

ROCKIES ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Rockies roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Tony Wolters
Drew Butera

Infielders:

Daniel Murphy
Ryan McMahon
Brendan Rodgers
Garrett Hampson
Chris Owings
Trevor Story
Nolan Arenado

Outfielders:

Charlie Blackmon
David Dahl
Raimel Tapia
Matt Kemp
Sam Hilliard

Starters:

German Márquez
Jon Gray
Kyle Freeland
Antonio Senzatela
Chi Chi González
Jeff Hoffman

Relievers:

Wade Davis
Scott Oberg
Jairo Díaz
Carlos Estévez
James Pazos
Yency Almonte
Phillip Diehl
Tyler Kinley
Daniel Bard

BREAKDOWN:

As always seems to be the case, the Rockies are going to hit the ball. Their offense starts and ends with five-time All-Star Nolan Arenado at third base. Last season, Arenado posted a .962 OPS, blasting 41 homers with 118 RBI. Not to be forgotten are Charlie Blackmon (32/86) and Trevor Story (35/85). Outside of these three, however, the Rockies didn’t get much production. They will need Daniel Murphy to hit like he used to, Raimel Tapia to take a step forward, and David Dahl to have a full, healthy season if they are going to compete for a Wild Card.

The top-four of the Rockies’ rotation is set, led by German Márquez and followed by Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland, and Antonio Senzatela. Chi Chi González and Jeff Hoffman could both pitch out of the No. 5 spot. Márquez has tons of potential but is limited by his home ballpark, the most hitter-friendly in baseball. Last season, Márquez averaged exactly five strikeouts for each walk, but posted a 6.26 ERA at Coors Field and a 3.67 ERA everywhere else. The non-believers in Kyle Freeland were proven right last year. After posting a 2.85 ERA and finishing fourth in NL Cy Young balloting in 2018, Freeland followed up with an ugly 6.73 ERA while battling blister issues. Jon Gray had the opposite experience, bouncing back from a rough 2018 with a solid 2019. If everyone can get on the same page, this can actually be a solid 1-2-3 punch.

The Rockies’ bullpen has a lot of experience, but interestingly, its upside won’t come from closer Wade Davis. Rather, Carlos Estévez and Scott Oberg (who’s currently battling a back injury) represent the potential. While Davis posted an 8.65 ERA over 42 2/3 innings last season, Estévez and Oberg put up respective marks of 3.75 and 2.25 with good swing-and-miss stuff. One imagines the leash isn’t long for Davis. If he falters, Estévez or Oberg, or even Jairo Díaz could find themselves closing out ballgames.

ROCKIES SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

  • July 24-26: @ Rangers
  • July 28-29: @ Athletics
  • July 31-August 2: vs. Padres
  • August 3-6: vs. Giants
  • August 7-9: @ Mariners
  • August 10-12: vs. Diamondbacks
  • August 14-16: vs. Rangers
  • August 17-18: @ Astros
  • August 19-20: vs. Astros
  • August 21-23: @ Dodgers
  • August 24-27: @ Diamondbacks
  • August 28-31: vs. Padres
  • September 1-2: vs. Giants
  • September 4-6: @ Dodgers
  • September 7-9: @ Padres
  • September 11-13: vs. Angels
  • September 15-16: vs. Athletics
  • September 17-20: vs. Dodgers
  • September 21-24: @ Giants
  • September 25-27: @ Diamondbacks

The entire Rockies schedule can be seen here.