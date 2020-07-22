Rockies roster and schedule
Colorado Rockies roster and schedule

By Bill BaerJul 22, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT
The 2020 MLB season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The Colorado Rockies roster and schedule:

ROCKIES ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Rockies roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Tony Wolters
Drew Butera

Infielders:

Daniel Murphy
Ryan McMahon
Brendan Rodgers
Garrett Hampson
Chris Owings
Trevor Story
Nolan Arenado

Outfielders:

Charlie Blackmon
David Dahl
Raimel Tapia
Matt Kemp
Sam Hilliard

Starters:

German Márquez
Jon Gray
Kyle Freeland
Antonio Senzatela
Chi Chi González
Jeff Hoffman

Relievers:

Wade Davis
Scott Oberg
Jairo Díaz
Carlos Estévez
James Pazos
Yency Almonte
Phillip Diehl
Tyler Kinley
Daniel Bard

BREAKDOWN:

As always seems to be the case, the Rockies are going to hit the ball. Their offense starts and ends with five-time All-Star Nolan Arenado at third base. Last season, Arenado posted a .962 OPS, blasting 41 homers with 118 RBI. Not to be forgotten are Charlie Blackmon (32/86) and Trevor Story (35/85). Outside of these three, however, the Rockies didn’t get much production. They will need Daniel Murphy to hit like he used to, Raimel Tapia to take a step forward, and David Dahl to have a full, healthy season if they are going to compete for a Wild Card.

The top-four of the Rockies’ rotation is set, led by German Márquez and followed by Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland, and Antonio Senzatela. Chi Chi González and Jeff Hoffman could both pitch out of the No. 5 spot. Márquez has tons of potential but is limited by his home ballpark, the most hitter-friendly in baseball. Last season, Márquez averaged exactly five strikeouts for each walk, but posted a 6.26 ERA at Coors Field and a 3.67 ERA everywhere else. The non-believers in Kyle Freeland were proven right last year. After posting a 2.85 ERA and finishing fourth in NL Cy Young balloting in 2018, Freeland followed up with an ugly 6.73 ERA while battling blister issues. Jon Gray had the opposite experience, bouncing back from a rough 2018 with a solid 2019. If everyone can get on the same page, this can actually be a solid 1-2-3 punch.

The Rockies’ bullpen has a lot of experience, but interestingly, its upside won’t come from closer Wade Davis. Rather, Carlos Estévez and Scott Oberg (who’s currently battling a back injury) represent the potential. While Davis posted an 8.65 ERA over 42 2/3 innings last season, Estévez and Oberg put up respective marks of 3.75 and 2.25 with good swing-and-miss stuff. One imagines the leash isn’t long for Davis. If he falters, Estévez or Oberg, or even Jairo Díaz could find themselves closing out ballgames.

ROCKIES SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

  • July 24-26: @ Rangers
  • July 28-29: @ Athletics
  • July 31-August 2: vs. Padres
  • August 3-6: vs. Giants
  • August 7-9: @ Mariners
  • August 10-12: vs. Diamondbacks
  • August 14-16: vs. Rangers
  • August 17-18: @ Astros
  • August 19-20: vs. Astros
  • August 21-23: @ Dodgers
  • August 24-27: @ Diamondbacks
  • August 28-31: vs. Padres
  • September 1-2: vs. Giants
  • September 4-6: @ Dodgers
  • September 7-9: @ Padres
  • September 11-13: vs. Angels
  • September 15-16: vs. Athletics
  • September 17-20: vs. Dodgers
  • September 21-24: @ Giants
  • September 25-27: @ Diamondbacks

The entire Rockies schedule can be seen here.

Marcus Stroman placed on injured list with torn calf muscle

Marcus Stroman torn calf
By Bill BaerJul 22, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT
Mike Puma of the New York Post was among those to report that Mets starter Marcus Stroman has been placed on the injured list due to a torn left calf muscle.

Stroman, 29, posted a picture of himself wearing a bandage on his calf on Friday morning. He later pitched in an intrasquad game. Stroman was supposed to start Wednesday’s intrasquad game, but Rick Porcello and Franklyn Kilome pitched instead.

Stroman was slated to pitch out of the No. 2 spot in the Mets’ starting rotation behind Jacob deGrom. Last season, between the Blue Jays and Mets, Stroman posted a combined 3.22 ERA with 159 strikeouts and 58 walks over 184 1/3 innings. It was a nice bounce-back campaign after shoulder and blister issues resulted in subpar 2018 numbers, including a 5.54 ERA over 102 1/3 innings.

The Mets haven’t decided how they will address his absence in the starting rotation, as the club is already short on starting pitching after losing Noah Syndergaard for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Robert Gsellman, who was used primarily as a starter in 2017, will also open the season in the injured list due to right triceps tightness.