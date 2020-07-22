Blue Jays-Pittsburgh plan denied permission by State of Pennsylvania

The Blue Jays-Pittsburgh plan, reported this morning, is not happening: the Pennsylvania Health Department has denied the team permission to play its games at PNC Park.

The specific reasons for the denial of the Blue Jays-Pittsburgh plan have yet to be reported but it makes sense that doubling the number of people and events in a confined space when almost all group activities have been banned was going to be met with skepticism. The most surprising thing in all of this, in fact, is that Major League Baseball, apparently, did not obtain signoff from Pennsylvania before the Blue Jays and Pirates began discussion about the arrangement.

As previously reported, the Canadian government has prohibited the Toronto Blue Jays from playing their games in the country, citing the risk of travel by players and team staff into Canada from the COVID-19-ridden United States. Two days ago rumors began circling that the Jays and Pirates were considering sharing PNC Park for Jays home games. Overnight multiple reporters heard from MLB sources that the plan to play there was a go, but that’s no longer the case.

The options for the Blue Jays now seem to be (a) minor league parks; (b) another big league stadium, not yet identified; or (c) becoming like the 1899 Cleveland Spiders and playing a 100% road schedule.

Their “home” opener is now a week away. Pitter patter.

