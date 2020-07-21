The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Oakland Athletics roster and schedule:

ATHLETICS ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Athletics roster to begin the season, give or take:

Catchers

Sean Murphy

Austin Allen

Infielders:

Matt Olson

Tony Kemp

Marcus Semien

Matt Chapman

Franklin Barreto

Chad Pinder

Outfielders

Ramón Laureano

Mark Canha

Robbie Grossman

Stephen Piscotty

Khris Davis

Starters

Sean Manaea

Frankie Montas

Jesús Luzardo

Mike Fiers

Chris Bassitt

Relievers

Liam Hendriks

Lou Trivino

Yusmeiro Petit

Jake Diekman

Joakim Soria

Daniel Mengden

T.J. McFarland

J.B. Wendelken

BREAKDOWN:

The A’s have won 97 games and bowed out in the Wild Card game each of the past two seasons. They look only slightly different this year — some journeyman starters gone, some longer-term options returning from injury or suspension, and the ascendance of prospects helping out as well — and the lineup remains formidable, with only Tony Kemp’s replacing Jurickson Profar at second base standing as the a major change. Chapman is one of the best players in baseball. Semien was an MVP candidate last year. Laureano flashes amazing leather.

The biggest question for the A’s is starter health. They have already lost A.J. Puk to start the season with shoulder problems, and everyone besides Mike Fiers has either had durability issues in the past or else has not been tested for endurance. Of course, the 2020 season doesn’t really count as an endurance test so, advantage A’s.

It’s hard to picture the A’s passing Houston, but assuming the health of the pitching holds up, Oakland will be an excellent team once again.

ATHLETICS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Athletics home stands will be July 24-29 (Angels, Rockies), August 4-9 (Rangers, Astros), August 19-23 (Diamondbacks, Angels), September 4-10 (Padres, Astros), September 18-20 (Giants), and September 25-27 (Mariners)

The entire Athletics roster and schedule can be seen here.

