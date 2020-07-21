Athletics Roster and schedule
Getty Images

Oakland Athletics roster and schedule for 2020 season

By Craig CalcaterraJul 21, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 MLB season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Oakland Athletics roster and schedule:

ATHLETICS ROSTER (projected) 

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Athletics roster to begin the season, give or take:

Catchers

Sean Murphy
Austin Allen

Infielders:

Matt Olson
Tony Kemp
Marcus Semien
Matt Chapman
Franklin Barreto
Chad Pinder

Outfielders

Ramón Laureano
Mark Canha
Robbie Grossman
Stephen Piscotty
Khris Davis

Starters

Sean Manaea
Frankie Montas
Jesús Luzardo
Mike Fiers
Chris Bassitt

Relievers

Liam Hendriks
Lou Trivino
Yusmeiro Petit
Jake Diekman
Joakim Soria
Daniel Mengden
T.J. McFarland
J.B. Wendelken

BREAKDOWN:

The A’s have won 97 games and bowed out in the Wild Card game each of the past two seasons. They look only slightly different this year — some journeyman starters gone, some longer-term options returning from injury or suspension, and the ascendance of prospects helping out as well — and the lineup remains formidable, with only Tony Kemp’s replacing Jurickson Profar at second base standing as the a major change. Chapman is one of the best players in baseball. Semien was an MVP candidate last year. Laureano flashes amazing leather.

The biggest question for the A’s is starter health. They have already lost A.J. Puk to start the season with shoulder problems, and everyone besides Mike Fiers has either had durability issues in the past or else has not been tested for endurance. Of course, the 2020 season doesn’t really count as an endurance test so, advantage A’s.

It’s hard to picture the A’s passing Houston, but assuming the health of the pitching holds up, Oakland will be an excellent team once again.

ATHLETICS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Athletics home stands will be July 24-29 (Angels, Rockies), August 4-9 (Rangers, Astros), August 19-23 (Diamondbacks, Angels), September 4-10 (Padres, Astros), September 18-20 (Giants), and September 25-27 (Mariners)

The entire Athletics roster and schedule can be seen here.

Marcus Stroman placed on injured list with torn calf muscle

Marcus Stroman torn calf
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 22, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mike Puma of the New York Post was among those to report that Mets starter Marcus Stroman has been placed on the injured list due to a torn left calf muscle.

Stroman, 29, posted a picture of himself wearing a bandage on his calf on Friday morning. He later pitched in an intrasquad game. Stroman was supposed to start Wednesday’s intrasquad game, but Rick Porcello and Franklyn Kilome pitched instead.

Stroman was slated to pitch out of the No. 2 spot in the Mets’ starting rotation behind Jacob deGrom. Last season, between the Blue Jays and Mets, Stroman posted a combined 3.22 ERA with 159 strikeouts and 58 walks over 184 1/3 innings. It was a nice bounce-back campaign after shoulder and blister issues resulted in subpar 2018 numbers, including a 5.54 ERA over 102 1/3 innings.

The Mets haven’t decided how they will address his absence in the starting rotation, as the club is already short on starting pitching after losing Noah Syndergaard for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Robert Gsellman, who was used primarily as a starter in 2017, will also open the season in the injured list due to right triceps tightness.