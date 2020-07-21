Colin Poche has torn UCL, may need Tommy John surgery

The Braves announced on Tuesday that the club signed pitcher Jhoulys Chacín to a one-year contract. Chacín was released by the Twins on Sunday.

Chacín, 32, has been a journeyman in recent years, suiting up for five different teams since 2016. Last season, between the Brewers and Red Sox, the right-hander posted a 6.01 ERA with 101 strikeouts and 46 walks over 103 1/3 innings. This will be Chacín’s second stint with the Braves. He spent the early part of the 2016 season in Atlanta, yielding 16 earned runs in 26 2/3 innings.

With Félix Hernández electing not to play due to COVID-19 and Cole Hamels dealing with a triceps injury, the Braves’ starting rotation depth has taken a hit. Sean Newcomb, expected to open the season in the bullpen, is currently in the No. 4 spot in the rotation. The No. 5 spot has yet to be determined, but it could go to Kyle Wright, Josh Tomlin, and/or Chacín.

Chacín has started in 226 of his 255 major league appearances, but he could be used out of the bullpen in long relief and fill in as a starter as needed throughout the abbreviated 60-game season.

Follow @Baer_Bill