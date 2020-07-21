Braves sign pitcher Jhoulys Chacín

The Braves announced on Tuesday that the club signed pitcher Jhoulys Chacín to a one-year contract. Chacín was released by the Twins on Sunday.
Chacín, 32, has been a journeyman in recent years, suiting up for five different teams since 2016. Last season, between the Brewers and Red Sox, the right-hander posted a 6.01 ERA with 101 strikeouts and 46 walks over 103 1/3 innings. This will be Chacín’s second stint with the Braves. He spent the early part of the 2016 season in Atlanta, yielding 16 earned runs in 26 2/3 innings.
With Félix Hernández electing not to play due to COVID-19 and Cole Hamels dealing with a triceps injury, the Braves’ starting rotation depth has taken a hit. Sean Newcomb, expected to open the season in the bullpen, is currently in the No. 4 spot in the rotation. The No. 5 spot has yet to be determined, but it could go to Kyle Wright, Josh Tomlin, and/or Chacín.
Chacín has started in 226 of his 255 major league appearances, but he could be used out of the bullpen in long relief and fill in as a starter as needed throughout the abbreviated 60-game season.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays reliever Colin Poche has been diagnosed with a torn ulncar collateral ligament (UCL) and has been recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery. Whether he elects surgery or rehab, Poche’s 2020 season is over. If Poche goes under the knife, he will miss most if not all of the 2021 season as well.
Poche, 26, posted an unimpressive 4.70 ERA over 51 2/3 innings of relief last season. However, he struck out 72 batters against only 19 walks. The lefty is also an extreme fly ball pitcher. Among qualified relievers, his 62.4% fly ball rate was the highest in the majors. Poche also ranked 20th of 158 qualified relievers in pop-up rate at 16.2%. This made him a common breakout candidate for the 2020 season.
Poche was in the middle of the Rays‘ bullpen depth chart with Nick Anderson likely to get the bulk of the save chances. Diego Castillo and José Alvarado will also see some save opportunities as the situations call. The Rays will also have Chaz Roe, Oliver Drake, Pete Fairbanks, Andrew Kittredge, Aaron Loup, John Curtiss, and Ryan Thompson working out of the ‘pen in various roles.