Alyssa Nakken first base
Alyssa Nakken coaches first base for Giants

By Bill BaerJul 21, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Last night’s exhibition game between the Giants and Athletics was notable because manager Gabe Kapler and a handful of players decided to kneel during the anthem. It was also notable because Alyssa Nakken coached first base, marking the first time a woman coached on the field in a Major League Baseball game. She replaced regular first base coach Antoan Richardson late in the game.

Per MLB.com’s Maria Guardado, Kapler said, “Alyssa did a great job out there at first base today. Antoan stepped up and made sure that Alyssa continued her development as well.”

Nakken, 30, got her start with the Giants in 2014, joining the baseball operations department as an intern in the health and wellness programs. After earning a master’s degree in sports management, she moved up to the major league coaching staff as an assistant coach earlier this year. Kapler, the Giants’ new manager, was responsible for the hire.

Kapler never specifically honed in on the fact that Nakken would be making history as a woman. She told Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, “Never once did Gabe talk about being the first or even being female. We needed an All-Star on this staff to just help kind of guide the ship because all of these coaches are new except for Ron Wotus and I’ve been in the organization for five years.”

Nakken said, “I’m so excited to be in this role for the challenge and the opportunity to make an impact for this organization that I love. But also, I’m excited that now girls can see there is a job on the field in baseball. It’s really cool.”

Outfielder Hunter Pence and infielder Mauricio Dubon were among the players to publicly congratulate Nakken:

Nakken won’t be among the coaches who dress in uniform during the abbreviated 2020 regular season. She will typically be seen hitting grounders or throwing batting practice.

Blue Jays denied permission to play in Pittsburgh

The Buffalo Blue Jays
By Craig CalcaterraJul 22, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT
This morning’s report that the Toronto Blue Jays will play in Pittsburgh is no longer operative: the Pennsylvania Health Department has denied the team permission to play its games at PNC Park.

The specific reasons for the denial have yet to be reported but it makes sense that doubling the number of people and events in a confined space when almost all group activities have been banned was going to be met with skepticism. The most surprising thing in all of this, in fact, is that Major League Baseball, apparently, did not obtain signoff from Pennsylvania before the Blue Jays and Pirates began discussion about the arrangement.

As previously reported, the Canadian government has prohibited the Toronto Blue Jays from playing their games in the country, citing the risk of travel by players and team staff into Canada from the COVID-19-ridden United States. Two days ago rumors began circling that the Jays and Pirates were considering sharing PNC Park for Jays home games. Overnight multiple reporters heard from MLB sources that the plan to play there was a go, but that’s no longer the case.

The options for the Blue Jays now seem to be (a) minor league parks; (b) another big league stadium, not yet identified; or (c) becoming like the 1899 Cleveland Spiders and playing a 100% road schedule.

Their “home” opener is now a week away. Pitter patter.