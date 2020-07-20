Pete Alonso to wear mic during season for YouTube series

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports that Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will wear a mic during the 2020 regular season for a series on MLB’s YouTube channel.

Alonso said, “I think having a heightened fan experience — especially without fans being in the stands — that’d be really cool and hopefully impacts a lot of fans and brings some new fans in the game because I feel like any chance we have to grow the game of baseball, I feel like it’s a good thing.”

Alonso, 25, is as good a candidate as any to steer this ship. He won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2019, leading the majors with 53 homers while posting a .941 OPS and knocking in 120 runs. He obliterated the Mets’ single-season home run record, previously held by Carlos Beltrán and Todd Hundley at 41. Alonso also won the Home Run Derby last year, donating $50,000 of his winnings to the Wounded Warrior Foundation and another $50,000 to Tunnel to Towers.

Thosar notes that the mic will be turned off when Alonso is in the dugout. The focus will primarily be on Alonso when he’s at first base, likely talking with other players who have reached base, as well as when he’s at the plate.

It’s a great idea to help grow the sport’s reach. MLB has one of the oldest and least diverse audiences; appealing to younger people is vital.

