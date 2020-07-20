Pete Alonso mic YouTube
Pete Alonso to wear mic during season for YouTube series

By Bill BaerJul 20, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT
Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports that Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will wear a mic during the 2020 regular season for a series on MLB’s YouTube channel.

Alonso said, “I think having a heightened fan experience — especially without fans being in the stands — that’d be really cool and hopefully impacts a lot of fans and brings some new fans in the game because I feel like any chance we have to grow the game of baseball, I feel like it’s a good thing.”

Alonso, 25, is as good a candidate as any to steer this ship. He won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2019, leading the majors with 53 homers while posting a .941 OPS and knocking in 120 runs. He obliterated the Mets’ single-season home run record, previously held by Carlos Beltrán and Todd Hundley at 41. Alonso also won the Home Run Derby last year, donating $50,000 of his winnings to the Wounded Warrior Foundation and another $50,000 to Tunnel to Towers.

Thosar notes that the mic will be turned off when Alonso is in the dugout. The focus will primarily be on Alonso when he’s at first base, likely talking with other players who have reached base, as well as when he’s at the plate.

It’s a great idea to help grow the sport’s reach. MLB has one of the oldest and least diverse audiences; appealing to younger people is vital.

Athletics place A.J. Puk on injured list due to left shoulder strain

By Bill BaerJul 20, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT
MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos reports that the Athletics have placed pitcher A.J. Puk on the injured list due to a left shoulder strain. Puk will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine how to proceed. Puk, 25, initially suffered a left shoulder strain during spring training in March and was shut down. He had been throwing bullpens and was deemed to be healthy again late last month.

Puk, the Athletics’ first-round draft pick (sixth overall) in 2016, was set to open the season in the starting rotation. The former top prospect made his major league debut last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, appearing in 10 games out of the bullpen. He gave up four runs on 10 hits and five walks with 13 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings.

Daniel Mengden will assume Puk’s spot in the Athletics’ starting rotation. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.68 ERA in 290 1/3 innings across parts of four seasons in the majors since debuting in 2016. The rest of the rotation includes Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Mike Fiers, and Chris Bassitt. Jesús Luzardo missed the first two weeks of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but could rejoin the rotation in August.