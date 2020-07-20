Fauci Nationals Opening Day
Dr. Anthony Fauci to throw out first pitch on Opening Day for Nationals

By Bill BaerJul 20, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
The Nationals announced on Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day at Nationals Park. The Nationals kick off the season on Thursday, July 23, hosting the Yankees with a starting pitching matchup that features Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole.

Fauci, 79, is an avowed Nationals fan, even donning a mask with the Nationals logo as he testified before a House Committee last month regarding the nation’s COVID-19 response. Fauci has been part of the White House coronavirus task force but has had waning influence with the President. He said last month he went more than two weeks in between speaking with the President.

Needless to say, inviting Fauci to throw out the first pitch will be somewhat controversial for the Nationals. In their statement, the Nationals seem willing to embrace that, describing Fauci as a “true champion for our country.”

The Nationals also drew criticism in November as most members of the championship club visited the White House in November. Those who elected not to attend included Sean Doolittle, Anthony Rendon, Victor Robles, Michael A. Taylor, Joe Ross, Javy Guerra, Wander Suero, and Wilmer Difo. Manager Dave Martinez, catcher, Kurt Suzuki and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman were among those who appeared to enjoy their visit with Trump.

Athletics place A.J. Puk on injured list due to left shoulder strain

By Bill BaerJul 20, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT
MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos reports that the Athletics have placed pitcher A.J. Puk on the injured list due to a left shoulder strain. Puk will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine how to proceed. Puk, 25, initially suffered a left shoulder strain during spring training in March and was shut down. He had been throwing bullpens and was deemed to be healthy again late last month.

Puk, the Athletics’ first-round draft pick (sixth overall) in 2016, was set to open the season in the starting rotation. The former top prospect made his major league debut last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, appearing in 10 games out of the bullpen. He gave up four runs on 10 hits and five walks with 13 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings.

Daniel Mengden will assume Puk’s spot in the Athletics’ starting rotation. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.68 ERA in 290 1/3 innings across parts of four seasons in the majors since debuting in 2016. The rest of the rotation includes Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Mike Fiers, and Chris Bassitt. Jesús Luzardo missed the first two weeks of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but could rejoin the rotation in August.