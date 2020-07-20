Tigers roster and schedule
Detroit Tigers roster and schedule for 2020 season

By Craig CalcaterraJul 20, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT
The 2020 MLB season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Detroit Tigers roster and schedule:

TIGERS ROSTER (projected) 

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Tigers roster to begin the season, give or take:

Catchers

Austin Romine
Grayson Greiner

Infielders:

C.J. Cron
Jonathan Schoop
Jeimer Candelario
Niko Goodrum
Jordy Mercer
Dawel Lugo
Harold Castro
Miguel Cabrera

Outfielders

Christin Stewart
JaCoby Jones
Cameron Maybin
Victor Reyes

Starters

Matthew Boyd
Ivan Nova
Spencer Turnbull
Michael Fulmer
Daniel Norris

Relievers

Joe Jimenez
Buck Farmer
Gregory Soto
Jose Cisnero
Tyler Alexander
Nick Ramirez
Shao-Ching Chiang
Bryan Garcia
Rony Garcia
David McKay

BREAKDOWN:

The Tigers went 47-114 last year. The good news: they’ll not lose that many games this year because the schedule is only 60 games long. The bad news: they’re not substantially better on a game-per-game basis.

To be fair, they added some actual major league players this past offseason, acquiring C.J. Cron, Jonathan Schoop, Cameron Maybin, Austin Romine, and Ivan Nova. None of them are game-changers, but in the aggregate that’ll help improve an appalling offense and, in Nova, some innings might be eaten. Really, it’s guys like that who, historically, make rebuilding teams merely bad instead of historically awful. The Tigers tried a year without such players and see where that got them. Having them may help the club improve to merely bad.

Pitching-wise, the rotation has some, actually, pretty talented dudes. Health has been a big problem, of course and one of the keys to the Tigers, again, being merely bad, is the health of Michael Fulmer. Fulmer once figured to be the Tigers’ ace but he missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. For now he’s a fourth or fifth starter but there is at least some hope for upside as he comes back. The bullpen projections up there are, basically, guesses. They will cycle a ton of guys through this year one suspects.

The key story for the 2020 Tigers, of course, is how increasingly impressive crop of prospects mature. That’ll be hard to gauge without a minor league season, but most of their promising young future stars are part of the team’s expanded 60-man player pool and will be working out in Toledo all summer. The best news Tigers fans will get most of the season are anecdotes about how someone like top pitching prospects Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal or Matt Manning or newly-drafted slugger Spencer Torkelson look in workouts.

A final note: future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is still on this team and will be for some time. Many have likely written him off due to injuries and decline in the past few years, but he did show up to both spring training and summer camp in excellent shape. He hit really well in Grapefruit League games in March. It’s probably too much to expect a Comeback Player of the Year award from the guy, but it’d be nice to see him return to something approximating his old form and to see him pick up his 3,000th career hit and 500th career home run some time, say, next season?

TIGERS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Tigers home stands will be July 27-August 4 (Royals, Reds, Cardinals), August 10-16 (White Sox, Indians), August 24-30 (Cubs, Twins), September 8-9 (Brewers), and September 15-20 (Royals, Indians).

The entire Tigers roster and schedule can be seen here.

Colorado Rockies roster and schedule

Rockies roster and schedule
By Bill BaerJul 22, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT
The 2020 MLB season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The Colorado Rockies roster and schedule:

ROCKIES ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Rockies roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Tony Wolters
Drew Butera

Infielders:

Daniel Murphy
Ryan McMahon
Brendan Rodgers
Garrett Hampson
Chris Owings
Trevor Story
Nolan Arenado

Outfielders:

Charlie Blackmon
David Dahl
Raimel Tapia
Matt Kemp
Sam Hilliard

Starters:

German Márquez
Jon Gray
Kyle Freeland
Antonio Senzatela
Chi Chi González
Jeff Hoffman

Relievers:

Wade Davis
Scott Oberg
Jairo Díaz
Carlos Estévez
James Pazos
Yency Almonte
Phillip Diehl
Tyler Kinley
Daniel Bard

BREAKDOWN:

As always seems to be the case, the Rockies are going to hit the ball. Their offense starts and ends with five-time All-Star Nolan Arenado at third base. Last season, Arenado posted a .962 OPS, blasting 41 homers with 118 RBI. Not to be forgotten are Charlie Blackmon (32/86) and Trevor Story (35/85). Outside of these three, however, the Rockies didn’t get much production. They will need Daniel Murphy to hit like he used to, Raimel Tapia to take a step forward, and David Dahl to have a full, healthy season if they are going to compete for a Wild Card.

The top-four of the Rockies’ rotation is set, led by German Márquez and followed by Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland, and Antonio Senzatela. Chi Chi González and Jeff Hoffman could both pitch out of the No. 5 spot. Márquez has tons of potential but is limited by his home ballpark, the most hitter-friendly in baseball. Last season, Márquez averaged exactly five strikeouts for each walk, but posted a 6.26 ERA at Coors Field and a 3.67 ERA everywhere else. The non-believers in Kyle Freeland were proven right last year. After posting a 2.85 ERA and finishing fourth in NL Cy Young balloting in 2018, Freeland followed up with an ugly 6.73 ERA while battling blister issues. Jon Gray had the opposite experience, bouncing back from a rough 2018 with a solid 2019. If everyone can get on the same page, this can actually be a solid 1-2-3 punch.

The Rockies’ bullpen has a lot of experience, but interestingly, its upside won’t come from closer Wade Davis. Rather, Carlos Estévez and Scott Oberg (who’s currently battling a back injury) represent the potential. While Davis posted an 8.65 ERA over 42 2/3 innings last season, Estévez and Oberg put up respective marks of 3.75 and 2.25 with good swing-and-miss stuff. One imagines the leash isn’t long for Davis. If he falters, Estévez or Oberg, or even Jairo Díaz could find themselves closing out ballgames.

ROCKIES SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

  • July 24-26: @ Rangers
  • July 28-29: @ Athletics
  • July 31-August 2: vs. Padres
  • August 3-6: vs. Giants
  • August 7-9: @ Mariners
  • August 10-12: vs. Diamondbacks
  • August 14-16: vs. Rangers
  • August 17-18: @ Astros
  • August 19-20: vs. Astros
  • August 21-23: @ Dodgers
  • August 24-27: @ Diamondbacks
  • August 28-31: vs. Padres
  • September 1-2: vs. Giants
  • September 4-6: @ Dodgers
  • September 7-9: @ Padres
  • September 11-13: vs. Angels
  • September 15-16: vs. Athletics
  • September 17-20: vs. Dodgers
  • September 21-24: @ Giants
  • September 25-27: @ Diamondbacks

The entire Rockies schedule can be seen here.