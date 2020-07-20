Braves sign Matt Adams
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Braves sign Matt Adams to a minor league contract

By Bill BaerJul 20, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Braves announced on Monday evening that the club signed infielder Matt Adams to a minor league contract. Adams requested and was granted his release from the Mets over the weekend after learning he would not be included on the Mets’ Opening Day roster.

Adams, 31, hit a light .143 in exhibition play, but he has been a reliable hitter over parts of eight seasons in the majors. Last year, with the World Series champion Nationals, Adams posted a .741 OPS with 20 homers and 56 RBI in a part-time role. He shared first base with Ryan Zimmerman and Howie Kendrick.

The Braves are likely to use Adams as a lefty bat off the bench. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman recently suggested first baseman Freddie Freeman, who came down with a serious case of COVID-19, will make the Opening Day roster. Adams could be used at first base occasionally to give Freeman a rest, but Freeman is more likely to rest against a lefty starter which would make Austin Riley a more sensible option at first base in that scenario. The Braves could also give Adams a start every so often as a DH.

This will be Adams’ second stint with the Braves. In May 2017, the Cardinals traded him to the Braves. Through the end of the season, Adams hit a productive .271/.315/.543 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI over 314 PA.

Athletics place A.J. Puk on injured list due to left shoulder strain

A,J. Puk shoulder strain
Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 20, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos reports that the Athletics have placed pitcher A.J. Puk on the injured list due to a left shoulder strain. Puk will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine how to proceed. Puk, 25, initially suffered a left shoulder strain during spring training in March and was shut down. He had been throwing bullpens and was deemed to be healthy again late last month.

Puk, the Athletics’ first-round draft pick (sixth overall) in 2016, was set to open the season in the starting rotation. The former top prospect made his major league debut last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, appearing in 10 games out of the bullpen. He gave up four runs on 10 hits and five walks with 13 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings.

Daniel Mengden will assume Puk’s spot in the Athletics’ starting rotation. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.68 ERA in 290 1/3 innings across parts of four seasons in the majors since debuting in 2016. The rest of the rotation includes Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Mike Fiers, and Chris Bassitt. Jesús Luzardo missed the first two weeks of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but could rejoin the rotation in August.