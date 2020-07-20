Braves sign Matt Adams to a minor league contract

The Braves announced on Monday evening that the club signed infielder Matt Adams to a minor league contract. Adams requested and was granted his release from the Mets over the weekend after learning he would not be included on the Mets’ Opening Day roster.

Adams, 31, hit a light .143 in exhibition play, but he has been a reliable hitter over parts of eight seasons in the majors. Last year, with the World Series champion Nationals, Adams posted a .741 OPS with 20 homers and 56 RBI in a part-time role. He shared first base with Ryan Zimmerman and Howie Kendrick.

The Braves are likely to use Adams as a lefty bat off the bench. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman recently suggested first baseman Freddie Freeman, who came down with a serious case of COVID-19, will make the Opening Day roster. Adams could be used at first base occasionally to give Freeman a rest, but Freeman is more likely to rest against a lefty starter which would make Austin Riley a more sensible option at first base in that scenario. The Braves could also give Adams a start every so often as a DH.

This will be Adams’ second stint with the Braves. In May 2017, the Cardinals traded him to the Braves. Through the end of the season, Adams hit a productive .271/.315/.543 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI over 314 PA.

Follow @Baer_Bill