Blue Jays home games
Blue Jays home games . . . in Pittsburgh? It could work

By Craig CalcaterraJul 20, 2020, 8:46 AM EDT
Blue Jays home games could take place in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park, it was reported last night.

Toronto’s “home” opener is just nine days away, but they still do not know where it will be. That’s because, as you have have seen over the weekend, the Canadian government denied the Jays permission to play in Toronto. Said permission was denied because players coming from the United States into Canada was seen as too great a risk given the United States’ continued failure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the club is “looking at PNC Park” in Pittsburgh as “a potential site for some home games” in 2020. Maybe not all, as the Jays and the Pirates’ schedules would create some conflicts. Indeed, the Blue Jays’ scheduled home opener is July 29 vs. the Nationals at 6:37 PM. The Pirates are scheduled to play at home against the Brewers at 7:05 PM that same evening. The Jays’ home stand of August 11-16 does not conflict with the Pirates, nor does their home stand of August 25-31. There are conflicts again on September 8-9, with both teams scheduled to play home games, and again September 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th. So, in all, that’s only seven games out of 30 home dates which would conflict. It could work with some tweaks. Day games and stuff.

Earlier reported options to play Blue Jays home games in Buffalo are seen less likely now, given that the lights at the Bisons’ Triple-A park are reportedly not up to big league standards and the clubhouses and other facilities are considered below big league standards as well. And that’s not just a problem of creature comforts: Major League Baseball’s distancing and health and safety protocols require a lot of space. The kind of space that isn’t often found in minor league ballparks.

Not the PNC Park would be a panacea. The Pirates and the visiting clubs have dibs on the clubhouses. I do not know, logistically, you could quickly and easily create space for the Blue Jays there. They need places for their stuff. Places to shower and to work with trainers and all of that can’t be moved in and out as quickly as people can be. Perhaps you can set up something portable outside the ballpark — I’ve been told English Premier League visiting clubs have been using such accommodations — but clubhouse space would seem to be a bigger hurdle than the schedule.

That aside, my guess is that Blue Jays home games will be played in Pittsburgh with some accommodations made for the seven games in conflict, be they relocation or shifting to a day-night schedule.

UPDATE:

Athletics place A.J. Puk on injured list due to left shoulder strain

A,J. Puk shoulder strain
Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 20, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT
MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos reports that the Athletics have placed pitcher A.J. Puk on the injured list due to a left shoulder strain. Puk will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine how to proceed. Puk, 25, initially suffered a left shoulder strain during spring training in March and was shut down. He had been throwing bullpens and was deemed to be healthy again late last month.

Puk, the Athletics’ first-round draft pick (sixth overall) in 2016, was set to open the season in the starting rotation. The former top prospect made his major league debut last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, appearing in 10 games out of the bullpen. He gave up four runs on 10 hits and five walks with 13 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings.

Daniel Mengden will assume Puk’s spot in the Athletics’ starting rotation. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.68 ERA in 290 1/3 innings across parts of four seasons in the majors since debuting in 2016. The rest of the rotation includes Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Mike Fiers, and Chris Bassitt. Jesús Luzardo missed the first two weeks of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but could rejoin the rotation in August.