The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The Milwaukee Brewers roster and schedule:

BREWERS ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Brewers roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Omar Narváez

Manny Piña

Infielders:

Justin Smoak

Logan Morrison

Keston Hiura

Brock Holt

Eric Sogard

Jedd Gyorko

Orlando Arcia

Outfielders:

Christian Yelich

Lorenzo Cain

Avisaíl García

Ben Gamel

Ryan Braun

Starters:

Brandon Woodruff

Brett Anderson

Adrian Houser

Josh Lindblom

Corbin Burnes

Relievers:

Josh Hader

Corey Knebel

David Phelps

Brent Suter

Freddy Peralta

Eric Lauer

Alex Claudio

Ray Black

BREAKDOWN:

Any discussion of the Brewers‘ potential starts and ends with outfielder Christian Yelich, who won the NL MVP Award in 2018 and finished as a runner-up to Cody Bellinger last season. Yelich hit an outstanding .329/.429/.671. His slugging percentage and OPS (1.100) were best in baseball while his average, on-base percentage, and adjusted OPS (179) led the NL. The slugger hit 29 doubles, nailed 44 dingers, knocked in 97 runs, scored 100 runs, and stole 30 bases. There are few players in baseball as complete as Yelich and he might not have hit his peak yet as he’s only 28 years old.

The Brewers are without some of their other big contributors from last season, as Yasmani Grandal, Eric Thames, and Mike Moustakas each found new homes in the offseason. They’ve been replaced, respectively, by Omar Narváez, Justin Smoak, and an Eric Sogard/Jedd Gyorko platoon, respectively. Not only will they be expected to produce, shortstop Orlando Arcia will need to finally hit up to expectations and outfielder Lorenzo Cain will need to improve on last year’s .697 OPS.

As with the offense, the Brewers’ starting rotation has seen some turnover. Out are Zach Davies, Chase Anderson, Jhoulys Chacín, and Gio González, who combined for 94 starts last season. In are Brett Anderson and Josh Lindblom. The No. 5 spot could see Corbin Burnes as well as Freddy Peralta and Eric Lauer. Woodruff is really the only sure thing in the rotation. In his first full season last year, the right-hander went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA, 143 strikeouts, and 30 walks over 121 2/3 innings.

Hader provides the star power out of the bullpen. The hard-throwing lefty continued his dominance in 2019, recording 37 saves with a 2.62 ERA, 138 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 75 2/3 innings. His 47.8% strikeout rate was by far the best mark among qualified relievers. You can count on Knebel, Phelps, and Suter, as well as the starters that miss out on the No. 5 spot, to work ahead of Hader.

BREWERS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

July 24-26: @ Cubs

July 27-29: @ Pirates

July 31-August 2: vs. Cardinals

August 3-4: vs. White Sox

August 5-6: @ White Sox

August 7-9: vs. Reds

August 10-12: vs. Twins

August 13-16: @ Cubs

August 18-20: @ Twins

August 21-23: @ Pirates

August 24-27: vs. Reds

August 28-31: vs. Pirates

September 1-2: vs. Tigers

September 4-6: @ Indians

September 8-9: @ Tigers

September 11-13: vs. Cubs

September 14-16: vs. Cardinals

September 18-20: vs. Royals

September 21-23: @ Reds

September 24-27: @ Cardinals

The entire Brewers schedule can be seen here.

