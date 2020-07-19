Collin McHugh opts out of the 2020 season

Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh has opted out of the 2020 season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
McHugh, 33, dealt with elbow problems through most of last year, ultimately ending his season at the end of August. Those elbow issues have persisted well into 2020, even after going a non-surgical procedure over the winter. McHugh was looking at an extended stay on the injured list, so his decision to opt out has a lot to do with his elbow as well as the pandemic. It makes sense to simply opt out so as to not unnecessarily be around other people. McHugh can spend the rest of the year rehabbing his elbow, aiming to bounce back for what will hopefully be a 162-game season in 2021.
The Red Sox inked McHugh to a one-year, $600,000 contract in March. The contract contained a lot of incentives for innings pitched, offering him $250,000 for intervals of five innings pitched from a total of 30 through 55, and an additional $250,000 for reaching 70, 80, 90, 100, 110, and 115 innings. MLB and the MLBPA recently came to an agreement on handling performance bonuses in the 60-game season, but McHugh was a notable exemption.
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is dealing with an oblique injury and may not be ready for Opening Day, MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports. Rendon suffered the injury swinging during the fourth inning of an intrasquad game on Wednesday.
Rendon, 30, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels in December, one of the biggest free agent signings during the past offseason. He’s coming off of a third-place finish in NL MVP Award voting. He hit .319/.412/.598 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs, 126 RBI, and 117 runs scored over 646 plate appearances, helping the Nationals get back to the postseason and ultimately win the first World Series in franchise history.
If Rendon isn’t ready for Opening Day, David Fletcher would handle third base in his place. Fletcher has been solid across two seasons in the majors, but he isn’t Anthony Rendon. The 26-year-old owns a .716 OPS over 960 trips to the plate since debuting in 2018.
The Angels open the 60-game regular season on July 24 with a four-game road trip against the Athletics. Andrew Heaney will start on Opening Day for the Halos. The 29-year-old Heaney will pitch opposite Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas to kick off the season.