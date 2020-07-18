Getty Images

Blue Jays denied permission to play in Canada

Associated PressJul 18, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
TORONTO (AP) The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced in a statement Saturday the federal government had denied the request, confirming what an official familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press earlier. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of the announcement.

The team had been given clearance by city and provincial governments to play regular-season games at Rogers Centre and was awaiting approval from Canada’s federal government.

“Unlike preseason training, regular season games would require repeated cross-border travel of Blue Jays players and staff, as well as opponent teams into and out of Canada. Of particular concern, the Toronto Blue Jays would be required to play in locations where the risk of virus transmission remains high,” Mendicino said.

“Based on the best-available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for MLB regular season play would not adequately protect Canadians’ health and safety. As a result, Canada will not be issuing a National Interest Exemption for the MLB’s regular season at this time.”

The Blue Jays were informed via a phone call. The team’s alternate site for home games is its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, one of the states hardest-hit by the virus. Players have said they preferred to play in Toronto.

“We have shared this news with the Blue Jays organization. We remain open to considering future restart plans for the postseason should the risk of virus transmission diminish. We wish the Blue Jays the best of luck as they start the regular season,” Mendicino said.

MLB needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least Aug. 21.

COVID-19 cases are surging in the U.S., while Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

The NHL has received an exemption for its restart to the season, but that was a far simpler case because the games are restricted to two hubs – Edmonton and Toronto.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start the season July 24 at Tampa Bay. Their home opener was set for five days later against Washington.

The Blue Jays received an exemption for summer camp, during which the players agreed to isolate in the hotel attached to Rogers Centre and create a quarantine environment. Players are not allowed to leave the stadium or hotel and violators face fines of up to $750,000 Canadian ($551,000 U.S.) and up to six months in jail.

Cleveland Indians roster and schedule

Indians roster and schedule
By Craig CalcaterraJul 17, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. Next up: The Cleveland Indians roster and schedule:

INDIANS ROSTER (projected) 

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Indians roster to begin the season, give or take:

Catchers

Roberto Pérez
Sandy León

Infielders:

Carlos Santana
César Hernández
Francisco Lindor
José Ramírez
Mike Freeman
Christian Arroyo

Outfielders

Oscar Mercado
Franmil Reyes
Domingo Santana
Tyler Naquin
Jordan Luplow
Bradley Zimmer
Jake Bauers
Delino DeShields Jr.

Starters

Shane Bieber
Mike Clevinger
Carlos Carrasco
Zach Plesac
Aaron Civale
Adam Plutko

Relievers

Brad Hand
Nick Wittgren
Oliver Pérez
Adam Cimber
James Karinchak
James Hoyt
Hunter Wood
Phil Maton
Cam Hill

BREAKDOWN:

The Indians struggled at the plate a great deal in 2019 and a big reason for that was José Ramírez’s horrendous first half. He righted the ship in the second half and, one assumes, that first half was an anomaly. Between him, hopefully, being his usual self, Jason Kipnis‘ departure in favor of César Hernández, and full seasons from Oscar Mercado and Franmil Reyes, there’s a decent chance that the offense is better in 2020. Beyond those guys and, obviously, all-world shortstop Francisco Lindor, the name of the game for the Indians on offense is depth. They have a lot of pretty-decent-but-not-great dudes on the roster, particularly in the outfield, who will cycle in and out of the lineup given the expanded roster in place in the early going.

The rotation has seen a lot of changes over the past year — bye-bye Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber — but Shane Bieber is an emerging ace and, when healthy, both Clevinger and Carrasco are more-than-solid starters. Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale were pleasant surprises last year. If they can maintain that level of performance in this shortened season the Indians will prove a lot of people who decried the trades of Bauer and Kluber wrong. Bullpen wise the loss of Emmanuel Clase due to PED suspension was a blow — he has a 100 m.p.h. cutter and was the centerpiece of the Kluber trade — but there is a lot of depth in this pen. It’s a solid group.

All-in-all, the Indians are a step or two back from where they were when they were winning three straight division titles between 2016 and 2018, but this was still a 93-win club last year and they still play in a pretty weak division. They likely don’t have the guns to win a shootout with the Twins, but there is every reason to believe that they can fight for a Wild Card spot.

 

INDIANS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

Indians home stands will be July 24-29 (Royals, White Sox), August 5-6 (Reds), August 11-12 (Cubs), August 21-26 (Tigers, Twins), September 4-10 (Brewers, Royals), and September 21-27 (White Sox, Pirates).

The entire Indians roster and schedule can be seen here.