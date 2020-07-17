MLB COVID-19 testing
MLB COVID-19 testing reveals six new positives for the week

By Craig CalcaterraJul 17, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
MLB COVID-19 testing results have been released for the past week. The upshot:

  • The league conducted 10,548 tests in the past week;
  • Six of these 10,548 samples —  0.05% — were new positives;
  • Five of the 6 positives were players and one was a staff member.
  • Those six bring the total number of positive tests up to 93 including intake testing, 80 who are players, 13 who are staff. Twenty-three total positives have been identified in monitoring testing;
  • Twenty-eight teams have had at least one positive test overall, thirteen teams have had positives in monitoring testing.

The MLB COVID-19 testing protocol does not reveal the names of those who test positive, but some players have allowed teams to identify them nonetheless. Tampa Bay All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows was placed on the injured list Thursday night after testing positive. The other four players aren’t known.

With most teams beginning play a week from today, next week’s MLB COVID-19 testing results will be the last ones which reflect testing during Summer Camp. Two weeks from today testing will reflect actual regular season games which involve players traveling.

Angels pitcher Justin Anderson to have Tommy John surgery

By Craig CalcaterraJul 17, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
Angels reliever Justin Anderson will have Tommy John surgery, the team announced today.

Anderson went 3-0 with a 5.55 ERA in 54 appearances last season for the Angels and has made 111 relief appearances for the Angels over the past two seasons. He recently had an MRI that revealed a torn ligament in his right elbow and the decision for him to go under the knife was made.

Injuries are not new for Anderson. He missed several weeks of spring training after injuring an oblique muscle and missed a chunk of last season with an injured trapezius muscle in his neck and back. Obviously both of those injuries pale compared to the UCL tear that will not cost him all of 2020 and most of the 2021 season.