MLB COVID-19 testing reveals six new positives for the week

Angels reliever Justin Anderson will have Tommy John surgery, the team announced today.

Anderson went 3-0 with a 5.55 ERA in 54 appearances last season for the Angels and has made 111 relief appearances for the Angels over the past two seasons. He recently had an MRI that revealed a torn ligament in his right elbow and the decision for him to go under the knife was made.

Injuries are not new for Anderson. He missed several weeks of spring training after injuring an oblique muscle and missed a chunk of last season with an injured trapezius muscle in his neck and back. Obviously both of those injuries pale compared to the UCL tear that will not cost him all of 2020 and most of the 2021 season.

